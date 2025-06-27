Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly gave Real Madrid short shrift when they ‘made calls’ to see if they could sign him this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old was a revelation at left-back for Arsenal last term having broken into the first team in December, making 39 appearances for the Gunners and becoming the youngest player to score on his England debut when he found the net in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Albania in March.

Lewis-Skelly has signed a new deal until 2030 and said he “wants a legacy” having committed his future to the club.

Reflecting after signing his new contract, he said: “I’m so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that’s the most important thing to me.

“I know I’ve taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I’ve made. I’m definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”

Lewis-Skelly’s astonishing breakout season predictably caught Real Madrid’s eye as they looked to steal the Hale End graduate away before the Gunners could agree his new deal.

But Romano has revealed the La Liga giants never had a hope of signing the full-back despite making “calls to understand the situation” as Lewis-Skelly had his heart set on staying at the Emirates.

Romano said in a video on his YouTube channel: “Myles Lewis-Skelly extended, five-year contract, one of the best-paid under-20 players in the world now. But, he was never really close to signing for Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are always well informed on players when they are out of contract, so they made some calls to understand the situation, but the answer was always: ‘Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal!’”