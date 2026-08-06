According to reports, Arsenal have missed out on Vinicius Junior, who has ‘reached an agreement’ to sign a new contract at Real Madrid.

Arsenal have been plotting a bold move for Vinicius Junior after missing out on Chelsea-newbie Morgan Rogers.

The Gunners were encouraged to move as Real Madrid struggled to come to terms on a new contract with the forward, who has entered the final year of his current deal.

Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid were in talks for months without reaching a breakthrough, while Arsenal have been doing all they can to secure his services.

Initially, Real Madrid did not intend to submit a raised contract offer, but Arsenal’s interest appears to have changed their mind.

This is because respected reporter David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that the Spanish giants have lodged an ‘increased offer’ to Vinicius Junior, which is much closer to his demands.

READ: Arsenal £68m pair in bargain transfer XI of the summer so far



Ornstein explained: ‘Madrid were previously unwilling to meet those demands but sources with knowledge of Wednesday’s discussions, granted anonymity to protect relationships, indicate the club have now raised their offer to a level that reflects Vinicius Jr’s importance to them and the project.

‘The player will now have to decide whether he wants to renew with the club he joined in 2018, await free agency next summer or pursue the opportunity presented by Arsenal.’

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid had a ‘very positive’ meeting on Wednesday.

Romano said on X: ‘The meeting between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr with his agents today has been described as ‘very positive’ by all parties involved.

‘Discussions are underway over new deal with his agency Roc Nation and the player himself.

‘Real Madrid asked for final answer ASAP.’

READ MORE: Bradley Barcola reaches decision on joining Liverpool or Arsenal after Vinicius Junior failure



Vinicius Junior ‘agreement reached’

Following this update, Romano added that Vinicius is now “really close” to extending his Real Madrid stay beyond this summer.

Romano explained: “My understanding is that after a face-to-face meeting today in Madrid between Vinicius, his agents from Roc Nation and [the] Real Madrid board, the agreement for Vinicius to stay at Real Madrid and sign a new contract is getting really close.

“Vinicius is increasingly closer to staying at Real Madrid and signing a new contract.”

Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has gone further, having stated that an ‘agreement’ has been ‘reached’ between Vinicius and Real Madrid.

He said on X: ‘Vinicius and Real Madrid reach an agreement for his contract renewal, which is expected to be signed soon.’

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