Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a ‘special clause’ in the loan deal that saw Arsenal allow Ethan Nwaneri leave for Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners ended the summer transfer window stacked in most positions after further strengthening their squad in the market.

Nwaneri, who became the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League when he came off the bench against Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days in 2022, was able to go on loan to Borussia Dortmund before the deadline as the young Hale End academy product looks to get some regular game time.

The 19-year-old only made three starts in his nine Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille on loan last season and his long-term future at Arsenal is now more uncertain than ever.

Romano has revealed that Dortmund do not have a buy option to sign Nwaneri and that Arsenal can recall the England youth international in January.

Italian transfer insider Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then I also want to discuss something to explain to you how it works for one of the exclusive stories on deadline day, Ethan Nwaneri.

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“I told you first news of the deadline day, early morning, I think it was 7, 8am: Nwaneri to Borussia Dortmund, here we go.

“My understanding is that it’s a straight loan, no buy option clause, no buy obligation, but Borussia Dortmund have conceded to Arsenal, and it was a crucial condition.

“Without that condition, the deal was not going to happen. Borussia Dortmund have accepted to include into the deal with Arsenal a specific recall clause.

“They paid a loan fee and the salary of the player for Ethan Nwaneri. But if Arsenal activate the recall clause for Ethan Nwaneri, and it’s not at any moment of the January window in terms of the timing of the clause, they will concede Borussia Dortmund eventually some time to find a replacement if they want to recall Nwaneri.

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“But apart from the timing, in terms of money, if Arsenal trigger the recall clause for Ethan Nwaneri, Borussia Dortmund get their money back from the loan fee. They only cover the salary, eventually.

“So this is how it works, this special clause into the contract of Ethan Nwaneri.”

Kovac: Arsenal starlet Nwaneri ‘is a very talented player’

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac hailed Nwaneri as a “very talented player” after signing the England under-21 international before the deadline.

Kovac said: “We were already looking for someone in that position – someone who can play one-on-one, who is fast, who is a strong dribbler.

“Nwaneri is a very talented player. He plays alongside Jobe Bellingham in the England U21 team. He is the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League.

“Before the World Cup, he was still training with the English national team.

“We have signed a very good player for the year. We hope he can live up to the expectations we have for him. I am convinced he can.”

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