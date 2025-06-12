Romano reveals Arsenal have ‘started calling’ for ‘generational talent’ wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea

Arsenal are ‘calling for’ Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato this summer as they compete with Chelsea for his signature, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have already reportedly sealed a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite claims that Real Madrid had a chance of hijacking the deal.

And now Arsenal are concentrating on ways to improve their attack with a new centre-forward and winger at the top of their priority list.

There are rumours the Gunners are looking to sign either RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, while Rodrygo at Real Madrid is top of their winger list.

But Arsenal could still strengthen elsewhere too as the Gunners could do with some more back-up in defence and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists they are looking at Ajax left-back Hato, who has also played in the centre of defence.

Premier League rivals Liverpool have been heavily linked with the £40m-rated defender in the past but they now seem to be closing in on a deal for Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool eye Isak alternative, City to spoil Arsenal plan

And Romano has revealed that Arsenal are now Chelsea’s rivals for the signing of Hato with the Gunners ‘calling for’ the Dutch youngster in recent days.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From what I’m hearing this week, after the calls from Chelsea, since the Dean Huijsen deal didn’t happen for Chelsea and Arsenal, both clubs remain interested in Jorrel Hato.

“And my understanding is that, in the last week, after Chelsea in recent weeks, also Arsenal started calling to be informed on the situation of Jorrel Hato.

“So he remains a player appreciated by Chelsea and also Arsenal. Because they are looking for a talented defender, both clubs are looking for that kind of profile for the summer, and Hato remains in the list of both clubs.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal make final decision on Gyokeres as ‘hugely frustrating’ Sesko transfer issue emerges

👉 Arsenal dealt blow as £49m star ‘tells’ Euro giants he wants to sign for him following ‘first meeting’

👉 Arteta ‘convinced’ Arsenal will sign Brazil star but transfer now ‘heavily dependent’ on Sesko transfer



“So after Chelsea, after the Huijsen story, also now Arsenal are calling for Jorrel Hato. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“At the moment it’s still not the time to describe that as an advanced deal or anything close to being completed, but some calls are ongoing.”

Romano previously said in May that he believes the 19-year-old is “going to be a generational talent”, he told GiveMeSport: “Hato recently extended his contract at Ajax, but Arsenal keep monitoring him. They believe he’s going to be a generational talent.

“A top, top centre back for the present and future, in a position which is really difficult to find on the market because left-footed centre backs are not easy to find. Arsenal really like Hato, so let’s see if they will attack the situation in the summer or wait for one more year. But, for sure, he remains one of the players on their list.”