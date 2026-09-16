Romano gives stunning Liverpool star to Arsenal update after Gunners reach transfer decision

Arsenal are prepared to make a move to sign Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha in 2027 if the opportunity arises, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Despite Mohamed Salah’s departure in the summer, the competition for places on the wings at Liverpool has actually gone up with the arrivals of Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, especially on the left-hand side.

Ngumoha has been handed just the one Premier League start by Andoni Iraola this season as the 18-year-old fights for minutes in the first team.

Iraola’s plan is to use the England international on both wings this season when needed with Ngumoha getting a start on the right-hand side against Atletico Madrid in Liverpool’s only Champions League match.

The Reds are yet to tie the winger down to fresh terms but TEAMtalk reported recently that Liverpool and Ngumoha ‘have agreed a new contract in principle’.

There were claims on Tuesday that Arsenal are ready to move for Ngumoha if ‘he doesn’t manage to establish himself on that left hand side of the pitch’ at Liverpool.

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And now Italian transfer insider Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in making a move for Ngumoha if the transfer becomes a possibility.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, we had many rumours about Bayern Munich and more clubs, but the message from Liverpool was always the same: the player is not leaving, the player is not for sale and Liverpool trust Rio. Rio is Liverpool’s future.

“Liverpool never really considered anything, apart from appreciating the player, which is normal. Ngumoha is one of the best talents in his position around, so it is normal to have clubs looking at him.

“At the same time, the message from Liverpool was not for sale and no exit. There was not even a discussion or a negotiation.

“Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli.

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“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

‘Liverpool are discussing a new contract’ – Romano

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”

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