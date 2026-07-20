Arsenal were hit by a “big surprise” when Chelsea swooped to hijack their potential deal for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners seemed to be leading the race to sign the England international throughout the summer with speculation that they had agreed personal terms.

After closing in on a deal for Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, Arsenal also wanted Rogers as someone who could play anywhere across the frontline or behind the striker.

Chelsea swooped over the weekend by agreeing to pay £117m for Rogers, who has signed a six-year contract, with Arsenal losing out as they were keen to negotiate the fee, maybe for a maximum of £100m.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The next 24 hours are going to be the 24 hours of Morgan Rogers as a new Chelsea player.

“The deal is completed and will be signed on Monday, but everything is done. Chelsea and Aston Villa have already started exchanging all the documents.

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“Aston Villa believe it’s excellent business, while Chelsea believe they have added a fantastic player to the squad.

“Morgan Rogers will sign a six-year contract with the option of a further season.

“For Arsenal, it’s a big surprise because they now have to react on the market. Mikel Arteta had direct conversations with Morgan Rogers over the last few months and the player was a serious target.

“But Arsenal were always hoping to negotiate the price with Aston Villa.

“I can guarantee Arsenal’s intention was to bid around £90m, maybe a maximum of £100m, but never £117m.

“Chelsea decided to go all in immediately and the only way to avoid an Arsenal counter-hijack was to complete the deal within 24 hours, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Arsenal have now made “enquiries” for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as they pivot to other targets and Romano has brought the latest on the race for the Ivorian.

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Romano added: “Keep a close eye on Yan Diomande. Paris Saint-Germain already have a verbal agreement on contract terms with the player. But they still don’t have an agreement with RB Leipzig.

“The relationship between the clubs is very good after the Xavi Simons deal and other business together, but they still need to find a financial agreement.

“Sometimes you can have an agreement with the player but not with the club. It’s happened with Arsenal and Morgan Rogers. Personal terms were never the problem, but Chelsea arrived and completed the deal.

“With Diomande, PSG have had an agreement with the player for three or four weeks.

“Now it’s on Paris Saint-Germain to complete the agreement with Leipzig.

“They remain the clear favourites, but I’m told more clubs are calling every day to see whether they can enter the race.

“Arsenal have done that in recent days and there are other clubs making enquiries behind the scenes. So now it’s up to PSG to finish the job.”

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