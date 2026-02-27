Romano reveals three signings Arsenal want to make in the summer as one bid could reach £100m

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that three signings that Arsenal are looking to make in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are having a brilliant season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading the Premier League table, into the League Cup final, through to the FA Cup fifth round and in the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, there is now a risk of Arsenal missing out on the title after winning just three of their last eight matches in the Premier League with second-placed Manchester City breathing down their neck.

Arsenal are now just five points ahead of Man City, who have a game in hand, and the two teams have to play each other at the Etihad Stadium in April too.

Conceding the title to Man City would be a disaster for Arsenal, who have finished runners-up in each of their last three seasons, but the Gunners hierarchy already know what they want to improve their squad in the summer.

Transfer expert Romano has revealed that there are three main areas that Arsenal are looking to improve after spending over £250m last summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to start with Arsenal because, of course, the main focus is on the titles they can win this season. But in the background there are always talks, always discussions, always things happening.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on midfielders in the summer. We know some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January after the injury of Mikel Merino.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal – maybe a bit underrated in this moment in terms of media – could be to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window. Of course, this season is still absolutely underway, they are competing on every front, trying to win as many titles as possible. But the work behind the scenes has started to prepare the summer window – right-back, midfielder and eventually something up front.”

Reports in Spain are claiming that Arsenal are the latest side to have joined to race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal are aware that the competition will be fierce, especially given reports that Manchester City are preparing an astronomical offer of around €115m (£100m). Nottingham Forest’s board, for their part, are sticking to the release clause and a minimum valuation that will not fall below £100m.

‘Forest’s stance is absolutely firm, knowing they possess one of the most coveted assets in European football today. Arsenal understands that the midfielder’s contract, which runs until June 2029, gives them an enviable position of strength in any upcoming negotiations.’