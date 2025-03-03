Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s “top candidate” to replace former sporting director Edu after four targets were named.

The Gunners have been searching for a new sporting director since Edu announced his shock exit in November before reaching an agreement with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis to lead his multi-club model.

Edu’s former assistant Jason Ayto was subsequently named Arsenal’s interim sporting director, but the Premier League giants have been in talks with other potential candidates in recent months.

Last week, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed four targets with Arsenal ‘planning to appoint a new sporting director in March’.

‘Ayto remains an option for the full-time post and is joined by the likes of Dan Ashworth, Andrea Berta, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scuro among those to have been discussed internally or held talks. ‘The process was supported by a recruitment firm initially — helping form, assess and reduce a long list — prior to a smaller group of individuals advancing to interviews with the club hierarchy.’

‘Arsenal’s ownership, KSE, is heavily involved in the matter and an ultimate call will not be made without its consultation, approval and sign-off. ‘Amid continuing deliberations, Arsenal are yet to offer the job to any contender and Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos — who has been linked to the post — is not in the frame.’

In a fresh update, Romano has revealed that the Gunners are stepping up their interest in Berta, who recently departed La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Berta was named Atletico Madrid’s sporting director in 2017 after initially having a spell as their technical director. He previously had stints at Genoa and Parma in Italy.

The 53-year-old left Atletico Madrid at the start of this year’s January transfer window, and Romano confirmed on Monday that he is likely to join Arsenal.

Romano said: “Understand Andrea Berta is now the top candidate to become new Arsenal director in order to replace Edu.

“Discussions already took place, Berta left Atlético after building the team with key signings in the recent years.

“Talks at advanced stage, not done/sealed yet.”

Berta will have a busy first summer at Arsenal if he completes his move to the Emirates in the coming days as the Premier League side desperately need to sign at least one new striker in the summer and are expected to also target a new winger.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres and Napoli outcast Victor Osimhen have been mooted as potential targets.