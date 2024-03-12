Arsenal: Romano reveals truth about Arteta to Barcelona links as ‘wonderkid’ blow is revealed

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is “very happy” at the Emirates Stadium amid rumours Barcelona want him.

The Gunners have been transformed into Premier League title chasers during the Spaniard’s time at the club with Arsenal going top over the weekend.

Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way last season and their 2-1 victory over Brentford at the weekend saw them leapfrog City and Liverpool, who played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

His work at Arsenal has not gone unnoticed elsewhere with Catalan giants Barcelona reportedly wanting him to replace Xavi, who announced earlier this year that he will be leaving the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

The Arsenal boss insisted that he was “really upset” by the rumours at the end of January but he has continued to be linked to Barcelona since.

Arteta told reporters at the time: “No, that’s totally fake news. What I read yesterday I don’t know where it’s coming from. I’m really upset about it.

“I could not believe it. I don’t know where it’s coming from.

“I think we have to be very careful when you talk about personal things especially. I’m in the right place.”

And Romano has backed up Arteta’s stance and insists there is nothing “concrete” from Barcelona’s side anyway, despite them being “aware of his situation”, while the transfer expert has also brought an update on interest in a ‘wonderkid’.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The feeling around the future of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is very clear despite links with the Barcelona job. At the moment there are rumours, but no indication that Arteta is thinking about leaving Arsenal in the summer.

“Arteta is very happy at Arsenal, but also on the Barcelona side, they are aware of his situation. He is appreciated by many clubs around the world, but nothing is concrete in terms of contacts at this stage because Arteta is very happy at Arsenal.

“Arteta’s full focus is on Arsenal and he’s not thinking about any other potential job because he’s very happy with life in London as Gunners manager.

“Staying with Arsenal, they have scouted talented young Ajax defender Jorel Hato multiple times, but he’s now set to sign a new contract. The new deal will be valid until June 2028, with no release clause included.

“So, there is no movement expected for Hato this summer, but it could change especially in 2025, and Arsenal are one of the teams who have sent scouts to monitor him on several occasions.”

