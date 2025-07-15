Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres after a report in Portugal claimed this transfer is set to ‘collapse’.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made three summer signings as they have landed Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard.

This places the Gunners in the top ten of our list of this summer’s biggest spenders, and they could move ahead of their rivals in the coming days as they are working on deals to sign Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Cristhian Mosquera.

Club chiefs decided to turn to Gyokeres after targeting Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko in previous transfer windows, making the 27-year-old their top target after he netted 97 goals in 102 games in his first two seasons for Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres is currently this year’s second-leading scorer in Europe and Arsenal’s move for the striker is proving difficult as Sporting are holding firm on their demands.

Overnight, a report in Portugal claimed Arsenal, Sporting Lisbon and Gyokeres have reached a ‘dead end’ and this deal could ‘collapse’.

However, Romano has since provided another update. He has insisted that talks are “still ongoing”, while Sporting have made another demand.

“Viktor Gyokeres remains a topic to watch in these hours because the agents of the player are still in London,” Romano said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon.

“Last night, we had reports of the deal on the verge of collapsing. From what I’m told, the conversation is still ongoing between all parties involved to sort the final point – the add-ons.

“The agent did everything possible because he’s going to reduce the commission. Arsenal are also doing their best by paying more than what they expected.

“They initially expected to pay €60m, plus €10m in add-ons. They are now at €63.5m, plus €10m in add-ons.

“Now, Sporting want even more. Sporting want the €10m in add-ons to be very easy, almost guaranteed.

“While Arsenal want part of it to be quite easy and part of it to be quite difficult.”

Romano does point out that this “situation is tense”, but Arsenal are “still there”.

“So the conversation is continuing. The player keeps giving absolute priority to Arsenal and his five-year contract with Arsenal is ready,” Romano added.

“Let’s see guys, because the negotiations are taking place every minute in London during these hours, so any minute can be crucial. Let’s see how long it will take to find the final solution.

“For sure, the situation is tense after Sporting is always requesting for more and more and more in this story: from the agent, from the player, from Arsenal.

“But Arsenal are still there. At the moment, nothing has collapsed.”