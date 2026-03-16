Wayne Rooney doubts Arsenal fans will “see much” of Max Dowman over the next few weeks despite his brilliant impact against Everton.

The Gunners, who are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, looked likely to drop two points against the Toffees on Saturday before the introduction of Dowman.

The England Under-19 international came off the bench on 74 minutes as Arsenal chased a winner, playing a part in both goals as Arsenal won 2-0.

Dowman put the ball into the box that saw the ball come off Piero Hincapie and fall into the path of Viktor Gyokeres to score, before the Arsenal youngster beat two players and ran half the length of the pitch to knock the ball into an empty net.

Manchester United legend Rooney has been impressed by the “aura” and confidence that Dowman possesses – but reckons Arsenal fans could have to wait to see him starting more matches.

Rooney said on his BBC Sport show: “He has got his GCSEs and his education, I’m sure for him and his family, that’s important as well.

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“What an opportunity for him to be around the squad. He could be a Premier League winner when he’s still finishing school off.

“He’s got an aura and a belief about him and it was the same against Everton. If it’s education first, I don’t think we’ll see much of him over the next few weeks.

“He won’t be in as much as he’d probably like, but then you’ve got many years ahead of you.”

Discussing Dowman’s ability, Rooney added: “He seems, from the games I’ve watched, to not let that pressure affect him.

“He gets the ball, he holds on to it, he commits defenders, he goes to take them on, and so he definitely looks like he’s got a confidence about him.

“Mikel Arteta, some of the senior players in the Arsenal squad, will not let him get ahead of himself. But I think you have to enjoy it as well.

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“Sometimes people think that enjoying success is arrogant and I just think they do it in the [USA]. They enjoy it and they celebrate it.

“So when we’ve got a young lad like that coming through as a 16-year-old, he’s clearly got a lot of ability and you just hope he can go and fulfil that potential.

“Let him enjoy it and go and express himself.”

Arsenal striker Gyokeres insists he forgets Dowman is only 16 when he sees the composure and confidence that the youngster plays with.

Gyokeres said: “When you see him play, you don’t think that he’s 16. You don’t think about it when he has the ball with the composure and the confidence he plays with.

“It’s incredible – to see him score that goal was amazing. He’s been developing.

“He got an injury and was out for a while so I didn’t see him for a few months, but now he’s back and he’s playing still with the confidence that he did before.

“He makes a lot of right decisions when he comes on the pitch. He’s an incredible and very good player.”