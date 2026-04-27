Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney thinks the return of Bukayo Saka can power Arsenal to Premier League title glory ahead of Man City.

The Gunners beat Newcastle 1-0 over the weekend to go back to the top of the Premier League table due to the Citizens being engaged in an FA Cup semi-final.

Arsenal will play again before Man City play another Premier League fixture with the Gunners having an opportunity, when they face Fulham on Saturday, to pile the pressure back on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Saka has missed the last month through injury but returned off the bench in the win over Newcastle and Rooney thinks his comeback could be a game-changer for Arsenal in the final stretch of the season.

Rooney said on his BBC podcast: “Bukayo Saka has been great for Arsenal over the last few years – maybe this season he hasn’t hit the heights but he’s such an important player.

“So to get him back at this time of the season is going to be massive, it’s going to be really important. He’s clearly one of the leaders in there so to have him back is huge.

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“An in-form Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in the Premier League, there’s no doubt about that.

“It will help the other players as well, he has a really good connection with Jurrien Timber and the midfield players.

“Having someone you know you can rely on out there is really important and all those Arsenal players know they can rely on Saka and know what he brings to the team.

“It’s huge for Arsenal, absolutely huge.”

Rooney: Arsenal will win the title

And Rooney confidently predicted that Arsenal will now go on to win the Premier League title as he expects Mikel Arteta’s side to win their remaining matches.

Rooney added: “I think Arsenal will win the title and I do think they will win it.

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“I thought the Newcastle game was so important and thought if they won that they could go on to win every game. If they didn’t they could have fallen apart but to win that game was so big.

“Man City have a couple of tricky games in there and I can see them slipping up once or twice. Man City have the trickier fixtures, if you look at Arsenal’s last four games they are really winnable, all four of them.

“The City ones, there’s a couple you think they could slip up, like Everton and Bournemouth. I give the edge to Arsenal based on the fixtures.

“Man City’s fixtures are a little bit trickier than Arsenal’s – I think Arsenal will win every game and Man City will mess up once or twice.”