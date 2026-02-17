‘What are you talking about?!’ – Rooney slams Arsenal legend for ‘killing them’ over title claim

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney insists Martin Keown and other former Arsenal players are “actually killing” the Gunners’ Premier League title chances.

Arsenal are having a great season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s leaders currently four points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City, who occupy second place.

However, the Gunners have allowed the Citizens back into the Premier League title race over the past couple of months with Arteta’s men dropping a lot of points in their last six matches.

Arsenal secured wins over Sunderland and Leeds United over that period but suffered a loss against Manchester United and draws to Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

Before the Gunners drew against Brentford, Keown made a baffling claim that their six-point lead was better than a nine-point gap because of the “narrative”.

Keown said on talkSPORT: “I was thinking about the game the other day and you know if Arsenal’s lead goes to nine points the narrative will be that their champions.

“I actually thought to myself, maybe it’s better if Man City win this game just to keep you real. I think six points instead of nine is healthier because the narrative of Arsenal not being strong enough.

“If they go nine points clear, it’s theirs to lose again and we get all that propaganda to try and keep this story alive.”

And Rooney thought it showed Keown was “getting nervous” with former Arsenal players “actually killing them” in the Premier League title race.

Rooney said on The Overlap: “For me, what’s happening is the Arsenal fans and the ex-players coming out are actually killing them. They should stay silent and let everyone else talk.

“I heard Martin Keown on talkSPORT saying having a six-point lead is better than nine. What are you talking about?!

“That’s an experienced [former] player who’s getting nervous. I actually think Mikel Arteta is handling it brilliantly with the way he’s speaking with the media.

“It’s other people connected to the club who are actually having more of an effect.”

Despite their lack of “an absolutely world-class player”, Rooney reckons Arsenal will still go on to win the Premier League title this season.

Rooney added: “They have so much quality, Arsenal. I don’t think they have that superstar but they can win games and they’ve shown that over the last three years.

“Arsenal haven’t got an absolutely world-class player, a superstar that they pin everything on, but what we’ve seen is they know how to win games.

“Of course Man City can still win it. There’s still a third of the season left to go so anything can happen, but I think Arsenal will win it.

“I think they’re too strong and powerful. I think they win it because of Mikel Arteta, he’s shown the pressure in previous years but he’s handling it spot on this season.

“Man City will run them close but I just can’t see them winning every game and Arsenal dropping that many points.”