‘What point is he suggesting?’ – Roy Keane slammed over Arsenal title comments

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan insists he’s “not entirely sure” the point Roy Keane was trying to make about Arsenal over their ambitions next season.

It will take a monumental collapse from Liverpool to allow Arsenal back into the Premier League title race this season with the Reds having a 15-point lead over the Gunners.

Arteta’s side do have a game in hand over their rivals but, with games running out, would have to lose more matches than they’ve lost all season, while Arsenal would have to stay perfect.

The latter has been made much harder with their lack of a fit centre-forward with midfielder Mikel Merino playing as a makeshift striker after season-ending injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Pundits, legends and fans have been calling on Arsenal to sign a proper goalscoring centre-forward over the last couple of years but they have failed to add to Havertz and Jesus in the transfer market.

However, Keane insists that, even with a new centre-forward, Arsenal are going to struggle to win the Premier League title with Mikel Arteta still in charge.

Keane critiqued Arteta after Arsenal drew 1-1 against Man Utd, the Red Devils legend said: “What makes you think the manager can do it?

“They’ve gotten close over the last few years but City will be strong next year and I’m sure Liverpool will be too.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘utter toss’ v Man Utd as Mikel Arteta produced ‘Tony Pulis tribute act’

👉 Rooney pushes Arsenal to sign £40m Premier League star amid Man Utd interest

👉 Neville convinced he knows why ‘agitated’ Arsenal boss Arteta stormed out of interview vs Man Utd

“Where’s the evidence to think they can do it? Getting a striker in would help. Have they got the right mentality? Has the manager?

“It’s alright challenging but it should be about winning titles.”

But former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan was confused by Keane’s comments as he thinks Arteta is responsible for galvanising Arsenal’s recent success.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Sometimes I don’t agree with the stuff he [Arteta] comes up with but notwithstanding that he is always on the front foot.

“I’m not entirely sure what Roy’s point is. Is there any evidence Man City will automatically bounce back?

“I don’t agree with Roy. What point is he suggesting, that Arteta doesn’t have a winning mentality because I think he does?

“He’s galvanised the place. He’s turned it from a place of relatively disenfranchised and now you’ve got fans that are absolutely engaged with their team, a fully committed squad of players.

“He just needs to move a few parts about and one of them might be a centre forward.”

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Liverpool, Spurs, Brighton, Silva, Moyes, Arsenal and more…