Arsenal rule out three ‘unrealistic’ January signings; Gunners ‘set up deal’ for defender

Arsenal are turning their attention to a different profile of striker ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Gunners are keen to help Mikel Arteta achieve his objectives this year with potential improvements during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal have slipped in the title race in recent weeks with just four points picked up in their last five Premier League matches.

Arteta’s men are now fourth in the table with leaders Liverpool, Aston Villa and defending champions Manchester City all now above them in the standings.

Speaking about possible incomings in January, Arteta told a press conference last week: “We have certain targets and ideas.

“We don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks time. It’s a very tricky market that shifts quite quickly. If there is something that can improve the squad, we’re always going to be open to do that.

“At the moment it’s very difficult, we are really short. There are areas where we’ve been exposed in the last few weeks. Hopefully we get players back. In what condition and when, that’s a different question.”

There have been claims by some pundits that Arsenal will struggle to win the Premier League while they have Gabriel Jesus leading the line as he doesn’t score enough goals.

The Brazilian has three goals in 15 Premier League appearances this term and there have been a number of reports linking Arsenal with a new striker.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface are among the names linked but Football Insider claim that Arsenal believe ‘all three players are unrealistic targets for the mid-season window’.

Arsenal are keen to ‘bring in a forward with a different profile’ as they ‘want more of a physical presence in their ranks going forward’.

A defender is also on their list of priorities to give Arteta some depth at the back and Football Insider claim in another report that a move for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande is a possibility.

It is understood that the Gunners ‘have been in touch with the family’ of Diomande as they ‘set up a deal’ for the defender ahead of the January window.

The report adds: