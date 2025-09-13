Arsenal ruled out as John Obi Mikel makes rogue title shout as he claims only two teams can win it

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel has dismissed Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League but named the two teams who will compete to win the title.

The Gunners lost to defending champions Liverpool 1-0 before the international break with many disappointed that Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t test Arne Slot’s men more.

Arsenal are now three points behind Liverpool, who have made a perfect start with three wins from three, while Chelsea are one place higher and one point better off than the third-placed Gunners.

Liverpool are most people’s favourite to retain the Premier League title after the additions of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, amongst other top signings.

Arsenal have signed well too with eight new faces through the door, including Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi, but Mikel doesn’t think they will challenge this season.

Speaking before Arsenal’s match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Mikel told The Obi One Podcast: “The club again, the owners, the hierarchies have gone out again and massively backed Mikel Arteta.

“They have the strongest squad in the Premier League them and Liverpool. In terms of depth, Arsenal has the strongest, two players in every position.

“Arteta knows there is no excuse and I’m happy he’s come out and said it. He has to win the Premier League or Champions League, and winning the League Cup or FA Cup is not going to do it.

“I’m sure right now they also believe that this is the time, this is the season.”

Instead, the former Chelsea midfielder reckons it will be his former club and Liverpool who will contest for the Premier League title this season.

When asked about Chelsea’s title chances, Mikel added: “I think it’s between Liverpool and Chelsea, and we have a good chance of winning it.

“Right now if you look at what team you think can beat Liverpool, I say Chelsea the way we play. We are the best team in terms of playing out from the back.

“The way Enzo Maresca has got this team playing out from the back, it doesn’t matter how much you press our players, we have the belief, we have the braveness to play it out from the back.

“We are the team that can be able to hurt this Liverpool side. We can be there come the end of the season so it’s between us and Liverpool.”