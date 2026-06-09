Arsenal are taking a ‘ruthless’ approach to who they sell this summer with Gabriel Martinelli now up for sale, and three more are on the way out.

Martinelli notched 11 goals across all competitions for Arsenal last season, though you might be surprised to learn he scored just one of those goals in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has been on Arsenal’s books since 2019 and now aged 24, he’s theoretically about to enter his prime years.

However, Arsenal seemingly believe Martinelli has already peaked, with talkSPORT declaring he’s now up for sale.

‘Arsenal are ready to cash in on Gabriel Martinelli, bringing to end his six-year stay in north London,’ they claimed.

‘Ruthless Mikel Arteta is planning a rebuild this summer in a quest to win back-to-back Premier League titles.

‘Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is high on Arteta’s wanted list, meaning one of Martinelli or Leandro Trossard would be sold.

‘Brazilian international Martinelli is the most vulnerable after making only a handful of league starts as Arsenal were crowned champions for the first time in 22 years.’

As mentioned, Martinelli’s status in the team dropped this term, with the Brazilian used off the bench more often than not in the league.

While he did make 30 appearances in the title-winning campaign, they amounted to just 1,073 minutes of action.

The Gunners are in the market for a new left winger, with Fabrizio Romano recently confirming an addition in that position is the club’s top priority.

He explained: “At least three signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

“Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.”

Five more could follow Gabriel Martinelli out of Arsenal

On Tuesday, The Athletic cited Martinelli as one of three stars Arsenal must make ‘decisions’ on. talkSPORT’s update suggests that decision has already been taken and the Brazilian can go.

The others Arsenal are deciding whether to stick or twist on are Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri.

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The Athletic went a step further with three other Arsenal stars who they declared the club will ‘listen to offers’ for. The trio are Christian Norgaard, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus.

Combined, they were signed for £91m (add-ons included), but are now deemed surplus to requirements.

David Ornstein previously stated Arsenal value Jesus – who is now 29, injury-prone and only has a year left on his deal – at just £18m-£20m.

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