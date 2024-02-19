Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood criticised Bukayo Saka over his penalty taking as Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0 on Saturday.

The Gunners swept Burnley aside at the weekend as they kept pace with leaders Liverpool, who maintained their two-point lead at the Premier League summit.

Martin Odegaard put Arsenal into an early lead at Turf Moor and the Gunners never looked back, with Saka scoring a double before Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz made the scoreline even more comfortable.

Saka scored one from the penalty spot and one from open play for the second game in a row with the England international doing the same in their 6-0 win over West Ham the previous weekend.

The 22-year-old’s penalty did not impress former Tottenham manager Sherwood with the ball just beating Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford to nestle in the bottom corner.

“It’s up to Saka and this is not convincing,” Sherwood told Premier League Productions.

“It’s convincing enough when it nestles behind the goalkeeper into the back of the net, but if you are an Arsenal fan, you would have had your heart in your mouth at that stage.

“It was a poor penalty. You look at the goalkeeper, he should save it. I mean, it has gone underneath his hand.

“But at the end of the day, it ended up in the back of the net.”

Despite hitting two braces in his last two matches, Saka is yet to get a hat-trick in his Arsenal career but he reckons “it’s coming”.

Saka said after the Burnley match: “I’m really pleased. I’m enjoying my football, but obviously I need to keep focused.

“But yeah, of course I’m happy to score two, two weeks in a row and hopefully the third one will come soon. It’s coming. It’s coming, but I need to be patient!”

On the match itself, Saka added on the club’s official wesbite: “It was a lot of fun out there.I really enjoyed it and it’s nice to see the fans coming up with new chants and stuff. I just loved it, so I enjoyed it.

“The boss has told us we’re the first Arsenal team to win five in a row at the start of the year, so it’s a nice achievement and we’ll definitely build momentum going forward.”

