Arsenal star told he’s ‘not the player that he was’ in damning verdict after Leeds victory

Arsenal legend David O’Leary insists Bukayo Saka isn’t the “player that he was” and needs to “step up” as the Gunners look to retain their Premier League title.

The defending Premier League champions have won five of their opening six Premier League matches of the season but almost slipped up for a second game in a row against Leeds.

Brighton thrashed Arsenal 3-0 before the international break and the Gunners went behind at home to Leeds United on Saturday, before goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimaraes gave Mikel Arteta’s side all three points in a 2-1 win.

Saka has scored three goals in eight appearances this season, but contributed zero assists, after signing a new big-money deal at the Emirates Stadium in February.

The England international is now the highest-paid player at Arsenal, earning over £15m a year, but O’Leary doesn’t think the winger is currently justifying that tag.

O’Leary said on talkSPORT: “I honestly don’t think he is [in top form]. I really like the guy.

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“But I do think one thing, seeing him grow up and get into the team before everyone knew how good he was, I think he goes down too much now.

“I think he’s looking for that touch to go down and the player I saw before that was much more positive, he was not going to let the full-back put him on the deck, or anybody else.

“He’s not the player that he was, without a doubt.

“He’s still a top player, but is he the player that got this fantastic new contract at Arsenal to make him one of the top-paid players in the country? I don’t think so at the moment.”

‘If he does step up, Arsenal become a more powerful team’ – O’Leary

When asked what he thinks has changed, O’Leary added: “I’d love to give you an honest answer on that, the guy hasn’t changed, we haven’t got the arrogant side.

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“I don’t know what’s happened. But when I look at the team and how it’s progressing, whose playing well and how great Declan Rice was yesterday, I think Saka has to step up again.

“If he does step up, Arsenal become a more powerful team.”

On whether Saka is going to ground too often to avoid strong contact, something which he had a lot of coming through the ranks at Arsenal, O’Leary replied: “That’s a good point. It looks to be that way, he sees that coming, he is a target as him on his day is a big threat.

“But at times he’s waiting for things and he should be stronger than that and override that and know this is what comes with the territory because of the reputation I’ve gained.

“He’s got to stand up and be counted.”

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