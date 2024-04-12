Arsenal winger Saka told England place under ‘threat’ from Chelsea star – ‘It’s great’

Arsenal legend Alan Smith thinks Chelsea winger Cole Palmer is a “threat” to Bukayo Saka’s spot in the England starting XI.

Palmer has been outstanding in a poor Blues team this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists in his maiden campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer an England ‘threat’ to Bukayo Saka

Saka has also been very impressive, providing 22 goal contributions in 29 Premier League matches with his side top of the table above Liverpool and Manchester City.

Both players are expected to go to this summer’s European Championships with England, with Saka likely to get the nod in the right-wing position.

Palmer has put in a case to start in Germany but it feels like the Gunners winger is undroppable.

However, former Arsenal striker Smith thinks Saka’s place in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI is under “threat” amidst Palmer’s superb performances this term.

“Cole Palmer has to get into that England squad and if he’s going to play then it needs to be on that right hand side that’s where he’s done all his good work for Chelsea where he comes in onto his left foot,” Smith told instantcasino.com.

“He’s had an outstanding season for an otherwise disappointing Chelsea side. Palmer is definitely a threat to Bukayo Saka, but I think that’s helpful to someone like Bukayo it pushes him on.

“I think it’s great to have players being pushed by equally as talented lads.

“We’ll see how he responds to it. I’d love to see Phil Foden in the number 10 position with Jude Bellingham coming from a slightly deeper role, so we’ll see what Gareth Southgate does with all these players, but what a choice to have.”

It is interesting to see Smith say Jude Bellingham should play in a deeper position, seemingly next to Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

The Real Madrid player will be wasted in a deep role, in my humble opinion. He has played close to the striker(s) under Carlo Ancelotti and has proved himself to be a world-class player in the final third.

In his first season in the Spanish capital, Bellingham has scored 20 goals and made a further 10 assists in 33 appearances.

