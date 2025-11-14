Fabrizio Romano has detailed the hope from Bukayo Saka of staying at Arsenal forever, amid suggestions that he’ll be paid north of £300,000 per week on his new contract.

Saka is going to end up being one of the best players the Gunners have ever had. All the better is that he came through their academy.

The 24-year-old has been a fixture of the first team since 2019/20, making 277 appearances, scoring 76 goals and assisting 71.

His last contract extension came in 2023, but the winger is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract and Arsenal are hopeful of tying him down to a huge new deal.

Amid the contract talks, insider Romano has been asked if Saka could spend his entire career at the Emirates.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “We can’t predict the future, but that is the intention. Saka and Arsenal are very happy together, also for the long-term.”

The suggestion of late has been that the Gunners fully expect Saka to sign a new deal after months of talks, with reports suggesting it’ll likely see him paid north of £300,000 per week.

Reports in recent months suggested that Saka and William Saliba’s contracts were priorities at Arsenal.

It was suggested that the French defender would also be paid in the region of £300,000 per week, though the deal he recently signed sees him earn just below that, at £250,000 per week.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal star ‘would start for Liverpool’ for two reasons as he’s told to ‘ask’ Arteta for January transfer

👉 Tuchel dishes out ‘brutal ultimatum’ to Arsenal star as ‘next Bukayo Saka’ sparks transfer scramble

👉 Arsenal ‘will look at selling’ Myles Lewis-Skelly on one condition as major clubs circle

Saliba is the third highest-paid player at the Emirates, behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

If Saka is to be paid north of £300,000 per week, he’ll become the highest earner at the club by at least £20,000 per week.

Given the impact he has had for Arsenal in recent seasons – notching double figures for goals and assists across the past three completed seasons – it would seem fair for him to take top spot.

This season, Saka has three Premier League goals and two in the Champions League – having overcome early injury troubles – with the Gunners top of the league and yet to drop a point in Europe.

If his side win one or both of those competitions, having come finished second in the league for three years in a row and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League last term, Saka will have surely had a big say.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘enter race’ for PL star to replace summer signing with club urged to ‘accept their offer’