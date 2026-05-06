Bukayo Saka has hinted at who he wants Arsenal to face in the Champions League final, while Declan Rice has looked ahead to this weekend.

On Tuesday night, Arsenal booked their place in this season’s Champions League final, having beaten Atletico Madrid 2-1 over two legs.

Saka netted the winning goal for his boyhood club as they edged past Atletico Madrid, and they will now face Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final.

The England international refused to say whether he wants to face PSG or Bayern in the final, but he has hinted that his preference is Luis Enrique’s side after Arsenal lost to them in last season’s semi-final.

“You can’t ask me that!” Saka responded to Richards when asked who he wanted Arsenal to face in the Champions League final.

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“You know I’ll have to give a media trained answer! You know deep down who we want to face, that’s all I’ll say.”

Saka has also reflected on the obstacles he has overcome to reach this stage of his career after missing a penalty in the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

“That moment after the game, only myself and a few other people that are close to me will understand what I’ve been through in my career and the journey that I’ve been on to reach this stage,” Saka added.

“I just wanted to say thank you to God in that moment, because God is what gets me through all of these things. Some players will not recover from certain situations I’ve endured, but he’s been my strength through it.

“I’m just happy to be here and proud of myself that I can stand here today and still be playing at the highest level and have the opportunity to play in the Champions League final.”

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“They gave me a chance when Chelsea didn’t…”

For now, Arsenal need to look ahead to Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham, with Declan Rice coming up against his former club.

Regarding this game, Rice has spoken of his admiration for West Ham, but the same cannot be said for Chelsea after they released him as a teenager.

“That club gave me everything, without West Ham there’s no me,” Rice said on facing West Ham this weekend.

“I honestly believe that. They gave me a chance when Chelsea didn’t. A lot of people there really pushed me on so it’s not nice to see the position they’re in.

“But it’s football and I’ve got a job to do on Sunday. We’re trying to win a Premier League title, we want to win every game and I’m sure they will want to as well so let the best team win.”

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