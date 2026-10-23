Arsenal, Saka huge blow as internal ‘fear’ on length of absence revealed after worrying Arteta update

According to reports, there is a ‘fear’ at Arsenal that winger Bukayo Saka could be out of action for around two months.

When fit and firing, Saka is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and Europe, but he has struggled with fitness and form in recent months.

An Achilles injury ruled him out for a portion of last season’s run-in, and the Arsenal standout was far from his best in the Champions League final and World Cup for England.

At the start of this season, Saka has five goal involvements in his ten appearances in the Premier League and Champions League, but his performances have been questioned as he has not been playing at his maximum.

Now, Saka is set for another spell on the sidelines after he was forced off with a quadriceps injury early into Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

READ: Arsenal ‘boast’ £200m quartet in Underplayed Premier League XI



On Friday, Arteta did not reveal the extent of Saka’s injury, but he admitted that it was worrying.

“We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists,” Arteta said.

“When a player has to walk off the pitch, he is struggling to walk without any pain, and is restricted to movement; it is not a good sign. Let’s be a little bit patient so we can give a definitive assessment.

“He’s got another MRI as there was quite a lot of fluid in the area so it was quite difficult to understand the extent of the injury. We will know more tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Arsenal: Gerrard reserves special praise for ‘world-class’ Gunners star after Bayern Munich draw

Now, though, a new report from BBC reporter Sami Mokbel has revealed that the Gunners ‘fear the forward could be out for two months’ with his injury.

Saka is expected to be out for at least six weeks, but his absence ‘could be even longer’ as he looks set to miss the next international break and several key Arsenal matches.

The report explained:

‘The 25-year-old will undergo an MRI scan on Friday afternoon to better assess the problem, which forced him off in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena. ‘Fluid around the affected muscle has made diagnosing the injury difficult, but club medics are estimating, after early examinations, Saka will miss a minimum of six weeks and it could be even longer.’

READ NEXT: Why is the Premier League boring? Not enough risk-taking mavericks…

