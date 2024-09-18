Saka reveals he ‘misses’ three ex-Arsenal stars as he gives Sterling verdict: ‘I’m not going to lie’

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka admits that he has “missed” Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson this season as they were “like big brothers”.

The Gunners made a number of good signings over the summer transfer window, while they also decided to sell some of their top academy products to boost their compliance with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Smith Rowe was sold to London rivals Fulham in a club-record deal worth £27m, while Nelson also moved to the Cottagers in a season-long loan.

Nketiah, who scored 38 goals for the club, left for Crystal Palace in a £30m transfer on deadline day over the summer after nine years at Arsenal.

And now Arsenal star Saka has revealed that he is missing the trio with his fellow Hale End academy graduates like “big brothers” to him.

When asked about the trio leaving him at Arsenal, Saka told the Men in Blazers podcast:”Yeah, I’m not going to lie, I’ve missed them a bit you know.

“Since I came into the first-team they were kind of like my big brothers with the way they welcome me and stuff like that.

“So yeah, it wasn’t easy to see them all go, but at the same time, I’m really happy for them because they’re three top, top players with so much quality and I’m sure they’re going to shine in the Premier League this year.”

As well as Ricardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino and David Raya joining on permanent deals, Raheem Sterling arrived at the Emirates Stadium on a season-long loan deal from London rivals Chelsea.

When asked about Arsenal signing England team-mate Sterling, Saka added: “We’re happy to have him here. I know the quality he has, I’ve played with him for England and watched him for years.

“I know Raz really well and hope he can bring his special qualities to the team and help him us win.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal star with Chelsea pair in £116m list of Premier League stars regretting their summer transfer

👉 Arsenal and Man Utd both get ‘reality checks’ as Spurs are destroyed

👉 Webb admits mistake as he gives Rice red card verdict in Arsenal vs Brighton match



Arsenal secured a huge win over Tottenham in the North London derby on Sunday with the Gunners still two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Reacting to the win, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Super happy obviously. We know what it means to our club and our people to win a north London derby.

“We had good moments and others where we had to suffer. We suffered because we had to adapt the plan because of the players that we had available.

“I loved it. The second we started to get that news (Martin Odegaard injury), the team got hungrier and hungrier to play that game. It’s a big compliment to everybody at the club to behave in a certain way.

“It’s a tough week coming and instead of finding any excuses we did the opposite. We faced the challenge, played with courage and acknowledged the qualities we had to win the game.

“We have people that are hard and have thick skin. They love the game and we love winning.

“In order to love the game and win you have to do things that people call ugly. Enjoying those ugly things is a big compliment to this team right now. When you’re able to do that, normally you get a good gift.”