Arsenal star Saka ruled out of England games as Southgate makes replacement decision

Bukayo Saka will miss England’s upcoming internationals with Australia and Italy, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Arsenal attacker was called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad on Thursday, despite concerns over his fitness after being substituted in recent matches at Bournemouth and Lens.

Saka subsequently sat out Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday with a hamstring issue and club boss Mikel Arteta said afterwards the 22-year-old would have to pull out of the England squad.

Saka met up with England’s medical staff at St George’s Park on Monday and it has now been confirmed he will return to Arsenal for further treatment.

“The forward reported to St George’s Park on Monday alongside the rest of the Three Lions’ squad,” an FA statement read.

“Having missed Arsenal’s Premier League win against Manchester City on Sunday through injury, Saka was assessed by the England medical team and it was decided the player would continue his rehabilitation at his club.

“No replacements are planned with Gareth Southgate having a squad of 25 players to work with.”

READ MORE: Premier League XI of the season so far: Bukayo Saka joins Maddison in English attacking trio

Southgate said last Thursday he would take no risks with Saka, despite England being able to qualify for next summer’s European Championship during this international break.

“We’ve got that responsibility of qualifying for the country, but I’ve been a player. I’ve never ever taken a risk on a player’s physical wellbeing, and nor would I,” said Southgate.

“They [Premier League clubs] have trust in us that we make decisions that are right for the long term whenever we can.”

Southgate’s side host Australia in a friendly at Wembley on Friday night before they take on Italy in London next Tuesday.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Jarred Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Eddie Nketiah, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins