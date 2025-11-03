Arsenal star Saliba drops Real Madrid transfer bombshell statement: ‘It’s always tempting’

Arsenal defender William Saliba has claimed that a move to Real Madrid is “tempting” but at the moment he’s concentrating on the Gunners’ title push.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form so far this season with their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday cementing their place at the top of the Premier League table.

One of the main reasons, apart from set-pieces, that Arsenal are doing so well is that their defence have only conceded three goals in ten Premier League matches.

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have formed one of the world’s best central defensive partnerships, while full-backs Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have also been playing very well.

With good performances comes interest from other clubs with reports indicating that Real Madrid are hopeful of signing Saliba in the near future.

In September, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that Arsenal were progressing well with contract talks but that the Frenchman is on Real Madrid’s list.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “New contract talks are very good. Are going very well. The players who want to stay this is a very positive message. So Mikel Arteta is very confident on Arsenal extending the content of Bukayo Saka, and also William Saliba. I think the main focus will be Saliba, because for Saka, for sure, the conversation is already very positive. I think Arsenal will not have big problems to extend this contract.

“For William Saliba. Obviously, there is this constant speculation about Real Madrid. Well, what I’m told is that Arsenal have improved recently. Is not today or yesterday, but let’s say, in the recent weeks, their proposal to William Saliba, so Arsenal made an important proposal to the player.

“Arsenal want to extend his contract. Arsenal, wants Saliba to feel as a crucial part of a big project, of an ambitious project where they are doing something really special at the club. And so this is what Arsenal are trying to do with William Saliba, trying to have a green light from the player, not just from the financial party, but also the leadership role they want to give him.

“So Arsenal are trying their absolute best to get it done and to get it done as soon as possible, because Arsenal hoped not to enter into 2026 with William Saliba having one year left on his contract. So this is the hope from Arsenal. This is the crucial point of this story. So Real Madrid. What about Real Madrid?

“Many of you ask me about that Real Madrid for sure, have William Saliba on their list. Real Madrid, consider William Saliba. I always tell you this, and I maintain this, the Jude Bellingham of the defenders, something special for present and future.

“But obviously, Real Madrid, at the moment, can’t do anything because the ball is in Arsenal court. Arsenal is talking about new contract. Arsenal improved their proposal to William Saliba and so are doing their very best to keep their defender. We have to wait and see what happens.

“For sure, Real Madrid will keep a close eye to the situation, because it’s very clear, or Saliba extend this contact with Arsenal, or Real Madrid will be very attentive to the situation. So this is the story. But Arsenal have their match point. Arsenal are negotiating with Saliba, and Arsenal improve their proposal, so they are on it.”

Saliba may have worried Arsenal fans slightly with his latest comments though, with the France international insisting that a move to Real Madrid is “always tempting”.

The Arsenal centre-back admitted in an interview with Telefoot: “Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that shows interest. But for me, I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win trophies before thinking about anything else.”

In better news, when put to him that he could join former AS Bondy team-mate Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid in 2026, Saliba replied: “No, no, no. The Bondy connection is in the French national team for the moment.”