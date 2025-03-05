Arsenal are preparing a lucrative contract extension for William Saliba as they look to fend off growing interest from Real Madrid, according to reports.

The French defender, who has been a key part of Mikel Arteta’s project, remains a crucial figure at the Emirates Stadium. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhães has been instrumental in Arsenal’s defensive solidity, with Arsenal the best defensive record in the Premier League this season only conceding 23 goal during 24-25 season.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners in 2019 from Saint-Etienne, but spent the first three seasons of his deal back on loan in France.

During his spell at St-Etienne, Nice and Marseille, he created a reputation as one of the game’s best up-and-coming defenders aswell as becoming an integral player for France’s senior side playing every minute for Les Bleus at Euro 2024.

He’s since fulfilled that potential in north London, helping Arteta’s side challenge for the Premier League in three consecutive seasons.

Even though Arsenal have been hit with several injuries this season similar to Real Madrid who have been hit by centre back issues all season with Eder Milatao and David Alaba both sidelined with ACL tears.

Rudiger, Alaba and Militao have undoubtedly be a world class trio and delivered silverware, but Alaba’s issue caused plenty of concern, keeping him out of action for almost a year, and he’s now injured again after just four appearances since returning.

Militao has similarly torn ligaments in each knee in back-to-back injuries, leaving Carlo Ancelotti relying on academy graduate Raul Asencio so there is no surprise a player of Saliba calibre is on their radar.

Despite Real Madrid’s long-standing admiration for Saliba, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reassured Arsenal fans that the club has no intention of selling him. In his GiveMeSport newsletter Romano stated:

“Real Madrid like Saliba, we mentioned that; but there’s nothing more to say at the moment. No talks, no negotiations, he’s a key player for Arsenal, and nothing is really happening apart from appreciating one of the best defenders in the world.”

Saliba, who has previously described Real Madrid as a “dream club,” has over two years remaining on his current contract. However, Arsenal are keen to secure his long-term future and are reportedly set to offer him a new deal worth around (€300,000) per week and if accepted, will put him on par with the club’s highest earners.

That is according to TBR Football, who claim that Arsenal are “confident” of reaching an agreement to extend Saliba’s spell at the club.

The Gunners have already prepared their contract offer, although they aren’t set to enter into negotiations for several months, with the club aiming to complete a deal ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

While Real Madrid remain interested in reinforcing their defensive options, Arsenal view keeping Saliba as a top priority as they continue their push for silverware under Arteta.

Losing a player of his quality would be a significant setback, especially as the North London side aims to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

With negotiations expected in the coming months, Arsenal will hope to secure Saliba’s future and maintain their defensive stability for years to come.