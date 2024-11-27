Saliba claims Arsenal team-mate is ‘top three’ in the world after Champions League win

William Saliba thinks team-mate Martin Odegaard is “top three” in the world in his position with the Arsenal squad “happy to have him back” after injury.

The Norway international missed two months of club football earlier this season after picking up an injury on international duty with his country.

Odegaard didn’t play for Arsenal between their 1-1 draw against Brighton on August 31 and the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the Champions League on November 6.

The Arsenal midfielder’s absence coincided with the Gunners dropping down the Premier League table to fourth as Mikel Arteta’s side picked up one point from matches against Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Arsenal appeared to be back to their brilliant best over the past couple of matches with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League backed up by a 5-1 victory over Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Saliba told Arsenal’s official website: “I think we had two or three weeks before the international break when it was really tough, but now, we get back and we play two really good games.

“But it’s not enough, we have to keep going like this and we have a big game on Saturday.

“But it’s good, it’s good for the confidence that we won today and let’s keep going like this.

“The coach always told us to believe because we are a really good team. We had some bad times, but now better times are coming so we have to stick together and keep going like that.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Ten Premier League players who desperately need a January transfer

👉 Arteta hits out at Saka critics as Arsenal boss reveals ‘brick by brick’ approach for ‘brave’ star

👉 Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Only one player ahead of sensational Saka

On having Odegaard back after the Arsenal midfielder’s injury, Saliba added: “I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the world and we are so happy to have him back. We are better with him so I hope he won’t get injured again. Of course, we have to enjoy playing with him. We can see since he’s back we are better.

“He’s top three [in the world]. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think top three. I love this guy.

“He worked hard at the training ground so I’m not surprised that he came back like this but of course, it’s not easy when you haven’t played for four weeks to come back at this level. I’m not in shock, he’s a top professional.”

On making his 100th appearance for Arsenal, Saliba responded: “I’m very proud. I hope I will have more games with this amazing club.

“I have to keep going but of course 100 games here is amazing.”