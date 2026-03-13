Arsenal ‘ready to make €100m offer’ for Premier League ‘superstar’

Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are ready to make a big play to bring Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Gunners enquired about signing Tonali from Newcastle late in the winter transfer window, but no move materialised at the time.

Arsenal remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Tonali, who himself is said to be willing to leave Newcastle and take the next step in his career

There is interest from Manchester United in Tonali, too, according to our friends at TEAMtalk, with Real Madrid also keeping tabs on the Italy international midfielder.

Arsenal remain ‘fervent admirers’ of the former AC Milan star, who is now set to be the subject of a huge offer from the Premier League leaders.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal are ‘ready to make a €100million offer for Tonali’.

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The Juventus-centric news outlet has reported Real Madrid’s desire to sign the 25-year-old, too.

Juventus ‘like’ Tonali too, but the Italian giants will be unable to afford €100million for him.

TuttoJuve has reported: ‘Real Madrid are also among the clubs most interested in the midfielder.

‘The Spanish club are seeking midfield reinforcements and consider Tonali an ideal candidate for the future.

‘His attributes – technical quality, tactical intelligence, and personality – match the Madrid team’s needs perfectly.

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‘Despite Real Madrid’s interest, Arsenal currently appear to be the club most ready to make a move.

‘The Gunners want to build an even more competitive team and see Tonali as the ideal midfielder to make the leap in quality.’

While Arsenal might be planning a massive offer for Tonali, Newcastle themselves have shown no desire – at least publicly – to sell the Italian star.

In February 2026, when asked if Tonali’s agent had offered him to Arsenal late in the winter transfer window, Newcastle’s chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, told talkSPORT: “I have no idea. That’s our answer.

“Eddie got it right, he doesn’t know, I don’t know. Here’s what I do know, he’s a superstar player, he’s under contract here.

“He’s not the only player we had that other clubs would covet, so I think if we get a situation where people aren’t trying to muck about and sew some chaos into the marketplace in order to dislodge our players then we’ve got a real problem.

“Sandro has been a wonderful player, a smile’s on every day I see him, I believe he’s happy here and we’re certainly happy with him.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said about the Tonali rumours at the time: about the Tonali rumours: “No [it’s not a surprise]. There was certainly no intention from our side to lose Sandro at all.

“He’s such an integral player to what we’re doing. He’s very happy here, he’s playing for Newcastle and loves representing the city.”

As for whether the Italian is unsettled, Howe added: “I don’t think so, but lots of things happen without my knowledge.

“As far as I’m aware, we’ve got a player who is an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person.

“He’s very happy here, he’s got a great relationship with me, his teammates, and seems really happy within himself.”

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