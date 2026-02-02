Sandro Tonali to Arsenal link rejected as Newcastle ‘ask’ Gunners for £100m on deadline day

Journalist Ben Jacobs has rejected Arsenal links to Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali despite the report coming from a reliable reporter.

It seemed like being a quiet transfer deadline day for Arsenal before the north London outfit revealed that Mikel Merino was likely to be out for ‘an extended period’ of time on Sunday.

A statement read: ‘Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season. Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.’

That saw The Athletic‘s David Ornstein claim a deadline day move was possible but he also urged caution.

Ornstein revealed that Arsenal ‘are surveying the market for a potential loan as short-term cover but there are no guarantees of anything materialising at this stage’.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg then dramatically insisted that Arsenal were looking at the possibility of signing Newcastle United midfielder Tonali on deadline day.

READ: Arsenal ‘boring’ jibes are misdirected; this is transactional football in 2026

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE | Arsenal are exploring a surprising Deadline Day move for Sandro #Tonali.

‘Very difficult at this stage, as Newcastle have rejected an initial approach.’

The Italy international has proven himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since moving from AC Milan for around £55m in 2023.

Another transfer journalist Nicolo Schira added that Arsenal are ‘really working’ on a deal for Tonali with Newcastle – who obviously don’t want to sell on deadline day – asking for a £100m fee.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – #Arsenal have shown interest in Sandro #Tonali and are really working to sign him. Offered a contract until 2031 with a very rich salary to convince Tonali to join #AFC. It’s not simple: the time is short. #Newcastle ask £100M and would not want to sell the midfielder.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal can’t sleep on Bournemouth throwback Kroupi and allow him to join Chelsea unchallenged

* Real Madrid return for £69m Arsenal star who ‘kills’ Gyokeres is on cards as he’s tipped to leave

* Arsenal plan to sign Arteta’s ‘missing piece’ revealed as Atletico Madrid loan ‘agreement’ is reached

But former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has now revealed that Arsenal have not made contact over a potential move for the Italian midfielder.

Jacobs took to X to write: ‘Understand Arsenal haven’t made contact for Sandro Tonali and Newcastle’s position is the midfielder is not for sale.’

Speaking about potential new additions in the winter window, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said at the end of December: “The window is there and I mean we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it, ‘Okay, what do we need?’

“And we have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that’s a different story.

“But our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully it’ll be very positive.

“When you look across the other clubs, they have 24 or 25 squad players.

“Although we have had more injuries than expected, some of them not avoidable, we want to be better and we know how important the part of having the right availability with players is going to be this season.”