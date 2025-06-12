Sane reveals why he snubbed Arsenal for Galatasaray as Shearer tips Gyokeres for Man Utd move

Former Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has revealed why he rejected an offer from Arsenal to move to Galatasaray on a free transfer this summer.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a winger and a new centre-forward as their next transfer priorities after reportedly sealing a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are looking to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo among the players linked with a move.

But one player who could have saved Arsenal a lot of money in the summer transfer window is former Manchester City winger Sane, who was out of contract at Bayern Munich.

Sane has now joined Turkish giants Galatasaray with reports claiming that he rejected Arsenal’s request to ‘wait’ after claims Mikel Arteta had spoken to him directly.

The new Galatasaray star, who is set to pocket £11m per season in Turkey, revealed that there were “many offers” for his services over the summer.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Liverpool eye Isak alternative, City to spoil Arsenal plan

Sane said: “The atmosphere here was always amazing. It was very, very loud. That’s why I’m happy to be back,’ Sane told Turkish media upon his arrival in Istanbul.

“I can’t wait to play my first game in front of the fans.

“There were many offers. But Galatasaray as a whole impressed me greatly.

“I was very impressed by the atmosphere, by the size of the club, by how much they wanted me, by how much interest they showed in me. That’s why I’m here at Galatasaray.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal make final decision on Gyokeres as ‘hugely frustrating’ Sesko transfer issue emerges

👉 Romano reveals Arsenal have ‘started calling’ for ‘generational talent’ wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea

👉 Arteta ‘convinced’ Arsenal will sign Brazil star but transfer now ‘heavily dependent’ on Sesko transfer

After being greeted by a large contingent of supporters outside Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, Sane continued: I’m very grateful to the fans. It means a lot to me that they came here at this hour.

“I’m really looking forward to my first game in front of these fans.”

Arsenal are also in a battle to sign a new centre-forward with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres both players they are in advanced negotiations for.

But Manchester United are also looking at Gyokeres – who is apparently ‘very keen’ to join the Red Devils – and former Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer reckons the Ruben Amorim’s side will win the battle for the Sweden international.

Discussing Man Utd transfers in general, Shearer told Betfair: “Bruno Fernandes was the only plus point for Manchester United last season – God knows where they would have been without him.

“They’ve got Matheus Cunha in and we’re going to see a big turnover of players in the next two months at United. They have to get a number of players out, and to do that they have to get a number of players in for that club to have a refresh.

“It’s been so bad for so long, but everything came together in a bad way which they didn’t want to see this season for Man United. It’s a huge pre-season for them in terms of who they’re getting in and out.

“The Bryan Mbeumo transfer isn’t done yet and I know that other clubs were in for him including Newcastle. Whether Spurs try to hijack that if they get Thomas Frank in, which it seems that’ll be the case.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I’m not surprised at all if they get him because of his work with Sporting and Ruben Amorim before, I think that was always going to be the case.

“They’re not in Europe this year, they’re not in the Champions League and they’re going to have to pay huge wages to get the players and tempt them away from other clubs that are going to be interested in them.”