Arsenal are ‘cr*pping themselves’ at PL title ‘opportunity’ as Gallas slams two players

Former Arsenal defender Gallas claims the Gunners are “scared” of taking the “massive opportunity” to win the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal, who have had a number of injury issues to deal with, have been having a decent season in the Premier League but they are still six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on their rivals.

The Gunners have finished runners-up in both the last two seasons to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side and the Citizens’ terrible form, which has seen them drop to sixth in the table, appeared to give Mikel Arteta’s outfit an opportunity to finally win the title.

However, Liverpool seem to have filled the gap left behind by Man City at the Premier League summit and Gallas has accused the Arsenal players of “crapping themselves”.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “I don’t want to be too rude about Arsenal, but it looks like they are scared to take advantage of the opportunity they’ve been given this season. They are crapping themselves! Manchester City dropping off has given them a massive opportunity top win the Premier League and they haven’t taken advantage, and when Liverpool have dropped points, and I think they will drop more, Arsenal haven’t capitalised.

“At Arsenal, it’s been the same problem for years. They are missing a world-class striker! We’ve been talking about it for years! Did they make a mistake by not signing a proper striker in the summer? When you look at the chances they are missing the answer is obvious. Not having a killer has cost Arsenal too much this season. Out of the FA Cup in a game they dominated, hanging by a thread in the League Cup and dropping points in the Premier League. It’s not a good look for the Gunners when they keep missing so many chances.”

When asked who is to blame for the current situation at Arsenal, Gallas added: “Firstly, you have to blame the Arsenal players because they don’t really realize the opportunity they have to win the league – they’re not performing in every game and that is what you have to do if you want to win the Premier League. They are not consistent.

“I also think you have to blame the Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta for refusing to buy a proven striker in the summer.

“When Arsenal have challenged for the title over the last couple of seasons, the players were playing at the top of their game. This season, there have been too many mediocre performances. Martin Odegaard, what is going on with him? He doesn’t look like the same player we’ve seen dominate games over the last two years. I know he had an injury, but he has been really poor by his standards. Declan Rice. Where has he been this season?”

Gallas continued: “Arsenal don’t have gas anymore, you know? Why didn’t Calafiori start the game against Newcastle?

“We know football, it is a game of hope. Maybe something can happen for Arsenal in the second leg, but, right now, they are out of the FA Cup. They are almost out of the League Cup. They are in the Champions League, but I don’t think you’re going to win that. And in the Premier League, you’re six points behind Liverpool who have a game in hand.

“Arteta has to focus on the Premier League. Six points with one game in hand for Liverpool. Everything can happen and I do think that Liverpool will drop points. They’ve got two difficult games this week away from home against Nottingham Forest and Brentford, those are tricky fixtures. Arsenal need to be ready to capitalise on that. It’s a long season; Liverpool have a lot of games to play. Arsenal need to wake up. Odegaard needs to wake up.

“Saka is out, and that is a massive loss, but Arsenal can’t just rely on one player. They need to do something – they need to respond. Also, Saka’s loss isn’t the same as Rodri at Man City and the reason is because Rodri has won everything in the game – Saka hasn’t won anything yet.”