Schmeichel makes brave Premier League title shout after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has crowned Arsenal the Premier League title winners after they beat Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners scored the only goal of the game early on against the Reds as they survived waves of Liverpool attacks in the second half to hold out for all three points.

It was their eighth win in nine Premier League matches and moved them three points clear at the top of table after Manchester City lost to Brighton on Saturday.

And now Schmeichel is struggling to see how any team will beat Arsenal to the Premier League title this season with Man City still having their FFP case appeal hanging over them.

Man Utd legend Schmeichel said on Viaplay: “That performance, to come here to Anfield and win 1-0, I don’t care about the manner.

“We can discuss that and we’ve done that for two years now.

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“Now they are winners and I can’t see anyone, with that squad and what he has available to him, Arteta, who can challenge this team.”

Schmeichel picked out Noni Madueke for praise in the win over Liverpool with the Arsenal winger now “a fantastic football player” and not just “a talent”.

The Dane added: “Remember when he was at Chelsea, we sat there right behind the bench, he got substituted in one of the games we covered.

“We all spoke about his behaviour afterwards… you never become a great player when you behave like that.

“Now, what we’ve just seen in the game [against Liverpool], it’s great manager work.

“He’s produced a fantastic football player out of a great talent that we always thought was just going to be a talent.”

Ljungberg also reserves special praise for Arsenal star

Madueke started in place of the injured Bukayo Saka and impressed with Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg also reserving kind words for the England international.

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Ljungberg said: “He’s a top talent. He’s different to Bukayo [Saka]. Bukayo is more of a solid player, would you call it that? He stands and makes the right decisions, angles, shots, knows what he’s doing.

“Madueke is a bit more: one against one and I’m going. Rapid, more direct and sometimes we criticise him, maybe, for his defensive effort. Is he at the right angle? Is he protecting the centre? What is he doing defensively? And he switches off.

“But he did not do that against Liverpool. It was a very mature performance from him because that’s what we sometimes say, ‘Don’t switch off!’, and he didn’t.

“He did really well and he’s going to be very important.”

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