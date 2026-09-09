Scholes slams Arsenal star who ‘gets away with murder’ after Chelsea victory

Paul Scholes agrees that Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes “gets away with murder” after watching the Gunners beat Chelsea over the weekend.

The Gunners have made a good start to the new season with three Premier League wins from three as they look to defend their title from last term.

They came through a tricky test against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday as goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard saw Arsenal come from a goal down to win 2-1.

Gabriel was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch while Arsenal were trailing 1-0 to an early Morgan Rogers’ opener for Chelsea after kicking Emiliano Martinez in the head as he looked to get to the ball inside the penalty area.

And Scholes thought Gabriel should have definitely been sent off for the indicent, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “He should have been sent off. I missed it at first but it should be a red card. He’s gone miles over the bar.”

Host Paddy McGuinness suggested Gabriel often “gets away with murder” compared to other players, to which Scholes replied: “He does, yeah.

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“You get some players like that. Like, say me or Nicky made a foul, we got booked. Then there’s other players who can make ten fouls a game and nothing happens.

“They get up and go to the referee, ‘oh, I’m sorry’. Do you know what I mean? They get away with it when other players don’t, and he’s one of them, isn’t he?”

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt added: “It was ridiculous. If they don’t think that’s a sending off then there’s no point of having VAR. I don’t understand it.”

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VAR decided not to intervene with the incident tricky for the on-field referee to see through a crowd of players and another Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney also thought Gabriel should have been sent off.

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Rooney said on Match of the Day: “You don’t really see it at first sight but then when you see a replay and they slow it down…

“Martinez has got the ball in his hands and Gabriel boots him in the head, he swings a leg and goes way over the top. He’s extremely lucky to stay on the pitch.”

Ex-Premier League star Ashley Young added: “I agree. When the ball is on the floor and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high.

“I’m not sure why it hasn’t gone to VAR of if they’ve properly studied it because he’s nowhere the ball. He’s got away with one there.”

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