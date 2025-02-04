Scholes reveals two stars Arsenal should have signed in January to take Odegaard to another level

Paul Scholes thinks Martin Odegaard’s form would have gone up a notch if Arsenal had signed one of two players in the January transfer window.

The Gunners recently suffered injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka that will keep the pair out for a long time with the former to miss the rest of the season.

That led to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitting they were working on potential January signings in an attempt to bolster their attacking ranks.

After deciding Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko were out of reach in January, Arsenal made a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

In the end the Villans’ £60m asking price proved too much and the Gunners decided not to bring in any signings before the winter deadline.

Odegaard has struggled to show his best form for Arsenal since sustaining an injury earlier this season, however he has looked sharp in the Gunners last couple of matches.

And Scholes reckons a “proper centre forward” signing like Isak or Jhon Duran – who Aston Villa sold to Al-Nassr in January – would have been perfect to help Odegaard’s form.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 5-1 Man City: Havertz Discourse, Haaland numbers, Lewis-Skelly’s humble day

👉 Carragher praises Arsenal star for what he did immediately after Lewis-Skelly goal celebration

👉 Arsenal top scorers against Big Six: Only one player ahead of sensational Saka

When discussing Odegaard’s form at Arsenal, Scholes said on The Overlap: “Imagine him with a centre forward, though. With a proper centre forward.

“Martin Odegaard is a brilliant player, he can put a ball anywhere he wants. He hasn’t got that in front of him, a No. 10 needs that in front of him.

“I don’t think Kai Havertz is that type of player, even though he might make the odd run here and there.

“You’re thinking Isak or Duran, the lad from Villa, if he had that in front of him, it makes him become a better player as well because he’s move involved with goals.”

Arsenal beat Man City 5-1 on Sunday as Arsenal reduced the gap on leaders Liverpool back to six points, although Arne Slot’s side still have a game in hand on the second-placed Gunners.

When asked how his team has evolved to be able to dominate big games, Arteta told a post-match press conference: “I think your emotional state, to work at this level, is crucial, it’s how you feel about yourself, how you feel about the team.

“The confidence, the trust in your ability, and how you are looking at your opposition. That took some years as well and a lot of good decisions but it’s down to the players. When they play with that tenacity it’s because they believe they can win and can face to face the opposition.

“That’s the best thing. After that you can win or lose because both teams are really good but what I like is the attitude.”