Scholes singles out Arsenal star who ‘looks lost’ under Arteta after Man City defeat

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes insists Bukayo Saka “looks lost at the minute” in Mikel Arteta’s side after they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

The Citizens lifted the first major domestic trophy of the season on Sunday as two Nico O’Reilly goals secured a 2-0 win over the Gunners at Wembley.

Despite the defeat, Arsenal still have a lot to be positive about this season but Scholes has warned them that they are becoming “obsessed” with set-pieces and have forgotten how to scored goals in other ways.

Saka has been in poor form in recent months, by his incredibly hight standards, with two goals and one assist in his last 16 matches in all competitions, and Scholes picked the Arsenal winger out as looking “lost” on Sunday.

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “Their better players just weren’t performing.

“You talk about these forward players not performing but you have to look at your midfield players and your centre-halves, they couldn’t get the ball to them.

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“Did you see the bit where Bernardo Silva sprinted out to try to stop it going for a corner? Even when you’re playing against it, you don’t want to give it away.

“It’s almost like playing against Stoke what we did years ago, sometimes because the throw-ins were that good the manager told us to kick it out for a corner because of [Rory] Delap, because the delivery is not as good.

“What we’re saying is, I think they’ve become obsessed with it. They’ve forgot about the other way that they can actually score goals.

“They’ve got good players. You’ve got Saka who looks lost at the minute because they can’t get the ball to him, more than anything, he’s got great ability.”

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Premier League leaders Arsenal are nine points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the table, while they still have a chance of winning the FA Cup and Champions League this season.

But Scholes has warned the Gunners that Man City could become “unstoppable” after witnessing Rodri’s impressive performance at Wembley on Sunday.

Scholes added: “We’ve been in their position, Arsenal, where you come to the end of the season, and you can’t win a game when you’ve had a blow like that.

“I think that’s the best he [Rodri] has looked since he’s come back from his injury. I know he’s been back for a long time and struggled for it. Rightfully so, because he was out for a year. If he carries on like that, they’ll be unstoppable.”

When asked if he thinks the international break has come at the wrong time for Man City, Scholes responded: “No, I think that’ll give them massive confidence.

“You know what, if they win the game in hand and beat Arsenal, it’s only three points all of a sudden.”