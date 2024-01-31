Arsenal: Man Utd legend Scholes slams Gunners star over ‘insult’ in sweary rant

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The former Red Devils midfielder took aim at the Ukraine international in an X-rated Instagram post after the match against Forest, which saw Mikel Arteta’s side move up to second in the Premier League table.

Scholes was not happy seeing Zinchenko step into the Arsenal midfield from left-back as he often does for the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and other Premier League sides now utilise this tactic during matches but Scholes thinks the full-backs should stay in their position.

Reacting to Zinchenko’s forays into midfield, Scholes wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night: “A full-back coming into central midfield is an insult to a central midfield player…

“I think he/she should be told to get the f*** back out there… night.”

After a sticky period saw Arsenal lose their grip on first position and drop down the table, it is now two Premier League wins on the bounce for Arteta’s side.

And the Spaniard was “really happy” with his side’s performance against Nottingham Forest as they picked up three points on the road at the City Ground on Tuesday,

Arteta said: “I’m really happy with the performance and with the result. It was still in our tummy, what happened here last year, and we wanted to put it right.

“We want to generate some momentum now in the league. I think we’ve got that and the performance was very good.

“I thought we completely dominated the game. We had to be patient… we didn’t allow them to run. And we were able to generate chances in various ways, which is really pleasing to see for the team.

“I think we showed a lot of maturity to deal with the game in the way that we had to, but in the last three, four minutes, we conceded a goal – and then you have to suffer in this league.”

With the score 0-0 at half-time, Arteta was asked what he said to his Arsenal players at half-time to make the difference, he said: “To continue to do [what we did], to have a lot of discipline in what we want to do, to be more perseverant and more consistent and to take chances to be positive and go for it.

“The spaces are minimal when you have that many players around the box – and the intensity that they are able to generate on both sides is very difficult to break down. At the end, we found a way.”

