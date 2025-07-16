Arsenal have avoided a transfer collapse after the Gunners agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Viktor Gyokeres, according to reports.

The north Londoners and new sporting director Andrea Berta are extremely busy in the summer transfer market with deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi sealed ahead of next season.

Arsenal are also close to wrapping up other transfers too with Fabrizio Romano claiming a medical for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera is now booked for Wednesday.

He said: ‘Arsenal and Valencia have also exchanged documents for Cristhian Mosquera deal. €15m plus add-ons, total fee under €20m and long term deal for Mosquera. Medical booked on Wednesday.’

A £52m deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is also set to be announced imminently as the Gunners also make progress on a deal to sign Gyokeres.

Transfer expert Romano claimed on Tuesday afternoon dismissed claims that a deal had collapsed for Gyokeres with Arsenal and Sporting CP “still” in talks.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Viktor Gyokeres remains a topic to watch in these hours because the agents of the player are still in London.

“Last night, we had reports of the deal on the verge of collapsing. From what I’m told, the conversation is still ongoing between all parties involved to sort the final point – the add-ons.

“The agent did everything possible because he’s going to reduce the commission. Arsenal are also doing their best by paying more than what they expected.

“They initially expected to pay €60m, plus €10m in add-ons. They are now at €63.5m, plus €10m in add-ons.

“Now, Sporting want even more. Sporting want the €10m in add-ons to be very easy, almost guaranteed. While Arsenal want part of it to be quite easy and part of it to be quite difficult.”

And now Spanish publication AS has claimed that Arsenal have unlocked ‘a deal that was close to falling apart in recent hours’ with Gyokeres now set to join.

The Sweden international is now ‘very close to becoming a new Arsenal player’ after ‘hours of high tension nearly led to the fall of Gyökeres’s signing’.

They describe the imminent transfer as a ‘soap opera that finally seems to have a happy ending after a brief stalemate’ after Sporting ‘finally reached an agreement with the London club for €63.5 million in cash and a series of easy-to-meet bonuses that could increase the transfer fee by another €10 million’.

AS add: ‘Gyokeres will sign a five-year contract with Arsenal, earning a net salary of around €8 million for each season. The forward will travel to London this Friday to undergo the necessary medical examination.’