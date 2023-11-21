Seaman confirms Arteta will make big change to Arsenal starting XI against Brentford

David Seaman is hopeful that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale can seize his opportunity when he returns to the starting XI against Brentford on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta made the decision to drop Ramsdale for David Raya for the Gunners’ 1-0 victory over Everton in mid-September with the England international struggling to get back into the starting XI.

Ramsdale has made two appearances in the League Cup since and Arteta seemingly planned for Raya to come into the side regardless of the former Sheffield United’s performances.

Raya was signed on an initial loan deal from Brentford in the summer for £3m with Arsenal having an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer for £27m.

And the Spaniard will be ineligible for the match against his parent club on Saturday with Ramsdale set to be handed the chance to impress the Arsenal boss.

Gunners legend Seaman thinks Arteta’s actions in the following match against Lens next Wednesday will determine whether Raya is still his number one.

“If he’s not playing it is going to affect his chances [of playing for England],” Seaman told BBC Sport. “If I am right, he is going to be playing this weekend – Raya cannot play [against parent club Brentford] because he is on loan.

“Aaron will come in, he will get a chance, and then I think after that is when we will see what is really going to happen.

“If Aaron goes in on the weekend as is then left out for the next game then we know who [Arsenal manager] Mikel [Arteta’s] number one is.

“It’s not good for Aaron. He is a top-class goalkeeper, there is no doubt about that, and Mikel has got a job keeping two really good goalkeepers very happy.

“Going into next summer [and the European Championship] where Aaron is really pushing to be England goalkeeper, he needs to be playing, but I think January will be a little bit too soon [to think about seeking a move away from Arsenal].

“I am putting a lot of importance on the game after this weekend. That’s when we will find out a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when they brought in Raya, when he was talking about rotating goalkeepers, we will have to wait and see until after that game.

“But Aaron is too good to be a number two – there is no doubt that.”