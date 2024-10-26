Arsenal legend David Seaman says he is “nervy” for the Gunners’ Premier League clash against title rivals Liverpool but is optimistic Bukayo Saka will be available.

Mikel Arteta’s men host the Reds on Sunday after an unconvincing 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Liverpool made it three wins out of three in Europe after overcoming a tricky trip to RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have several injury issues going into Sunday’s fixture, while William Saliba is suspended after his straight red card against Bournemouth last week.

Ex-Gunners goalkeeper Seaman is not feeling confident but thinks his former side have a chance if Bukayo Saka is fit.

“I’m a little bit nervy, if I’m honest, because we’re not going to be at our strongest, depending on Saka,” Seaman said.

“Although when I was in last Thursday at Arsenal, coaching with the young goalies, I saw Bukayo with his boots on and I was like, ‘Ah, good sign’. Not trainers or anything like that. He was going off to do some one-to-one rehab, so that was a good sign. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“The only indication they’ve got that’s definite is that Saliba’s out with his suspension.

“It’s going to be tough, but these are the games you want. These tell you how good you are, or how good you’re going to be in the season.

“I think [Riccardo] Califiori is probably going to centre-half, left side, and then I don’t know what the situation is with [Jurrien] Timber. That’s a natural position for him to go in at left-back.

“[Jakub] Kiwior made the mistake for the second goal, and he’s been like that, where sometimes he has great games and then he makes a little mistake.

“But I’m not that worried because we’ve got good strength on the bench. It doesn’t matter, it’s about getting a result. That’s what we need to do. Grinding out results when you’re not playing your best.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal fan and presenter Laura Woods has claimed Arne Slot’s side are “Manchester City’s closest challengers” for the Premier League title.

“I watched Liverpool in Europe on Wednesday, and while they didn’t blow RB Leipzig away, it was a good game for Darwin Nunez’s confidence,” she said. “Scoring a goal and proving a handful throughout the match, they need him to be at his best against Arsenal if he replaces Diogo Jota again.

“Liverpool look organised, less chaotic and more controlled under Arne Slot. He has a brilliant team too and their defence is once again immense. I think it’ll be the defence that would carry them to a title.

“Jurgen Klopp left them in a really good place with some very promising youngsters coming through and a few experienced old heads that know how to see out the league.

“I absolutely afforded them a season of transition, but I’ve been so impressed, I think they’re Manchester City’s closest challengers now.”

Woods added: “I think it’s a bigger game for Arsenal. If they lose they’ll risk losing touch with the title race. Yes, even this early on!

“Liverpool haven’t lost in eight games and this is still a very tough fixture at the Emirates. The pressure isn’t mounting in the same way as it is for Arsenal.”

Woods believes Arsenal are shooting themselves in the foot with their disciplinary problems after Saliba became the third Gunner to be sent off in a Premier League match this season after Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

“I do worry for Arsenal, with injuries and suspensions. No Ricardo Calafiori, no Martin Odegaard, no Jurien Timber and no William Saliba,” she said. “I tell you what, it’s pretty infuriating being an Arsenal fan at the moment!

“What’s even more infuriating is feeling like a broken record and mentioning that the next day Tosin Adarabioyo only got booked for a foul just like Saliba’s on Diogo Jota.

“Yes, we Arsenal fans moan, but we should also all be wanting to see consistency in the league with decisions like this because next week it’ll be your team.

“Taking a bit of responsibility, though, Arsenal need to stop getting themselves into these situations. We’re literally leaking points and throwing away games. We don’t look the part at all!”