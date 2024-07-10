Seaman reacts to imminent £40m Arsenal transfer and tells Gunners star to leave

David Seaman in action on the pitch at Old Trafford as part of Unicef's Soccer Aid.

Arsenal legend David Seaman is hoping the Gunners have “learned a tough lesson” with the imminent arrival of Riccardo Calafiori.

The north London outfit are closing in on a deal to sign Bologna centre-back Calafiori after the Italy international impressed at Euro 2024 this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed today that although the player has agreed to join Arsenal, the two clubs are “still discussing the fee, deal structure, add-ons and more.”

“Negotiations are still ongoing between Arsenal and Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori,” Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“It’s not a done deal yet between clubs, only done on player side with a five-year contract agreed but still discussing the fee, deal structure, add-ons and more.

“We can just wait and see what happens between Arsenal and Bologna. Calafiori wants Arsenal and is waiting for Arsenal.”

And former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman is glad the Gunners are boosting their depth at centre-back after getting caught short when William Saliba got injured towards the end of their 2022/23 campaign.

“That would be another improvement to the squad,” Seaman told Betway.

“William Saliba and Gabriel don’t get replaced in the starting line-up, but if Calafiori comes in it’s more competition for places, and depth in case of injury.

“Arsenal learned a tough lesson when Saliba was out two seasons ago. We missed him massively, and Takehiro Tomiyasu was injured at that time so Ben White couldn’t move to centre-back.

“Whether the club need to sell one or two defenders will be on Mikel Arteta’s mind now. It’s tough to say who might leave – Kieran Tierney is injured again and might be out for a while with a bad hamstring injury.

“As much as you want to continue buying players, you now have to balance the books with the profit and sustainability rules.”

Aaron Ramsdale was demoted to number two at Arsenal following the arrival of David Raya and Seaman thinks the England international has to leave for his own good this summer.

Seaman added: “I’ve always said Aaron is too good to be a number two. He’s a fantastic player. He needs to play. Wherever that is, I don’t know.

“It’s a weird situation. Ideally, you’d love him to stay because that would be great for the club.

“But he needs to move for his career. And that includes England because, if he’s not playing, he’ll keep dropping down the pecking order with them.”