David Seaman names the real ‘problem’ at Arsenal as he defends Gunners ‘liability’

David Seaman in action on the pitch at Old Trafford as part of Unicef's Soccer Aid.

Legendary Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has defended Oleksandr Zinchenko over his recent performances and urges the Gunners to “defend as a team”.

The Gunners have been in poor form in recent weeks with Mikel Arteta’s side only picking up four points from a possible 15 in their last five Premier League matches.

It was only five games ago that Arsenal were six points clear of defending champions Manchester City but are now level, having played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s side, who recently took part in and won the FIFA Club World Cup.

Zinchenko has come in for some stick in recent weeks with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insisting Arteta should’ve substituted the Ukraine international in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool as “he’s a liability”.

Neville said during his co-commentary on Sky Sports: “They have options on the bench. Just hook Zinchenko, given the ball away twice, what is he doing? He’s a liability.”

And Paul Merson was also very critical of Zinchenko with the former Arsenal midfielder insisting that the left-back shouldn’t play against the better sides in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Howe’s no-win derby, Oscar Bobb, Maidstone

“But this could be their problem, the left-back,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I think they would have rolled over two years ago and got beat [by] four or five at Liverpool. They didn’t and hung in there. I think they maybe could have nicked it if they picked the right pass.

“But that’s poor defending [from Zinchenko]. That’s my worry.

“They need Zinchenko for the games against the bottom-half teams. Where they go and play and dominate the game. When they go and play against the big boys, then I think [Zinchenko shouldn’t play].”

Arsenal have only scored three goals in their last five Premier League matches and Seaman thinks their struggles are coming at the top of the pitch.

When asked about the criticism of Zinchenko and whether Arsenal made a mistake by loaning Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad in the summer, Seaman told his podcast: “They’re different players.

“Kieran Tierney gives you more in defence, Oleksandr Zinchenko gives you more in attack when he drops into midfield.

“I know there’s been a lot of attention on him but it is about defending as a team. I hate singling players out.

“When you look at the chances Arsenal have created… a lot of chances in those games around Christmas. What is it, 56 shots in three games? To have that many shots and have two goals in reply… that’s where the problem is: the scoring of goals.

“Defensively, I am okay with that [and the] midfield but the strikers have lost their way a bit. It’s a confidence thing.

“Eddie Nketiah didn’t have many chances against Fulham. Gabriel Jesus had a few against West Ham but it is just not happening. Hopefully this is just a blip which has come earlier in the season rather than right at the end.”