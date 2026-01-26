Arsenal legend Seaman slams ‘strange’ Arteta decision as the Gunners lose to Man Utd

David Seaman was disappointed with Mikel Arteta's decision to sub off Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal legend David Seaman was “shocked” by Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring off Martin Odegaard in the Gunners’ 3-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners took the lead on 29 minutes through a Lisandro Martinez own-goal but Bryan Mbeumo capitalised on a loose pass from Martin Zubimendi to equalise before half-time.

A stunning strike from Patrick Dorgu put Man Utd ahead shortly after the break, before a Mikel Merino equaliser had seemed to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

However, just three minutes later, Man Utd summer signing Matheus Cunha struck a wonderful curling effort from outside the area to give the Red Devils all three points.

When Man Utd came from a goal down to take the lead, Arteta brought on Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Mikel Merino and Ben White, with Odegaard one of the players to make way.

And Arsenal legend Seaman was baffled by the decision to take off Odegaard with the ‘”strange” decision causing disruption in the Gunners XI.

Seaman said on Premier League Productions: “I was shocked if I’m honest.

“It was 2-1 at the time, it was almost a knee-jerk reaction to the second United goal, I don’t know why but it brought a bit of tension into the crowd.

“You’re taking off your captain and he didn’t look very happy about it. It was a real surprise for me because he’s our playmaker, to bring him off then changed everything because Declan [Rice] had to drop back and then Eze is coming on who hasn’t done a lot for Arsenal yet.

“It was a strange substitution and bringing four on as well really disrupts the moment of the team.”

Seaman wasn’t alone in his view with former Man Utd midfielder Owen Hargreaves agreeing, he added: “I was surprised as well.

“I love Eze but Odegaard is the one to pick a pass because United were sitting deep. Eze isn’t that player, he’s a dribbler and there was no space in the middle of the pitch.

“Odegaard could’ve picked a pass, it was very telling his body language, he was surprised he was coming off. I don’t think you should take the captain off, you need his presence.”

Norway international Odegaard insisted that Arsenal were “not good enough” in the defeat to Man Utd but that they must bounce back when they travel to Leeds United on Saturday.

Odegaard said: “It was not good enough from us and we need some time to analyse it. We should’ve done better but now is the time to stick together more, keep working, push each other more and bounce back.

“First half we were the better team, we scored a goal and had control but a lot of giveaways. We managed to get to 2-2 but then they scored straight away.

“It’s never going to be easy in this league, we know that. I thought we were well prepared for the game, we started the game well and in the second we saw the momentum change a bit.

“The performance definitely should’ve been better from us and we have to take the lesson and keep working.

“Every game is a big challenge, this is part of football. We are still top of the league so we have to keep going and bounce back straight away, that’s the only medicine.”