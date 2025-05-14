Seaman hits out at Liverpool legend Carragher over comments about Arsenal star

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has hit out at Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher for his comments on Declan Rice’s future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are likely to end up as runners-up in the Premier League for the third consecutive season after Liverpool were crowned champions last month.

Arsenal were also knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Paris Saint-Germain last week and Mikel Arteta will be hoping to win some silverware next season.

Rice has been in brilliant form, especially in recent weeks, with the Arsenal star praised as one of the best midfielders in world football.

Although there has been no suggestion that Rice is considering his future at Arsenal, Carragher reckons another 12 months of the Gunners failing to win trophies could convince the England international to move on.

Carragher told Sky Sports on Sunday: “I don’t think right now, I think maybe [that could be the case] for other players who have been there a bit longer.

READ: Arsenal win the title, Leeds survive, Liverpool’s new dynasty – a 2025/26 target for each Premier League club

“But in terms of Declan, I think he’s been Arsenal’s best player this season. I think those doubts maybe kick in in another 12 months.”

When asked for his view on Carragher’s comments on the Seaman Says podcast, Seaman replied: “Wow. So we’ve not even finished this season and he’s talking about [Arsenal] not doing anything next season… and then someone that might leave in the next season!

“Let’s get Uri Geller on and ask him!”

Seaman added: “No, I can’t believe that he [Carragher] has said something like that because I’m excited about next season with Arsenal.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gyokeres too old, too big, too striker-ish for Arsenal? The nonsense debunked

👉 Arsenal ‘told’ top striker target Viktor Gyokeres is ‘all theirs’ on one condition

👉 Arsenal receive ‘major boost’ in pursuit of ex-Man City star who has ‘rejected multiple offers’



“They’re getting better and better, they’re contending consistently.

“I said at the start of this season that if you finish above Manchester City, you win the league, and then Liverpool come in.

“Then, we end up playing PSG that were a fantastic team so Declan will stay. There’s no problem, not at all.’Seaman later joked: ‘He can do what he did at West Ham: win a trophy and then leave!”

Before later joking: “He can do what he did at West Ham: win a trophy and then leave!”

Arsenal legend Seaman was stunned by the boos at Anfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is set to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer, as the Gunners rescued a point in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

“I think it affected Liverpool in a negative way because when you see one of your best players getting treated like that, it must have a strange affect on you,’ Seaman explained.

“Whether that gave Arsenal that extra lift they needed… it did look like that.

“Liverpool got the two goals within like two minutes and I was like, ‘Here we go!’, and then Arsenal just steadied it and came out in the second half and, by all accounts, it looked like Mikel had given them a right rollicking at half-time.”