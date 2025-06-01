Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are working hard to get Arsenal's transfer business done.

According to reports, Arsenal have held a ‘secret meeting’ over signing Benjamin Sesko with the RB Leipzig star ‘keen’ on a move to the Emirates.

Sesko has been consistently linked with the Gunners over the past year as he’s understood to be among their preferred striker targets.

The RB Leipzig standout initially looked likely to join Arsenal during the 2024 summer transfer window, but he decided to spend another year in Germany.

Arsenal re-entered the race to sign Sesko in January as they looked for an emergency solution after Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus suffered injuries, but RB Leipzig were unwilling to let their prized asset leave in the winter.

Sesko contributed 21 goals and six assists during the 2024/25 campaign, and while he’s attracting interest from several clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal look to be his most likely destination.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, who is among the contenders to be this year’s top scorer in Europe, is a potential alternative, but the Gunners are working on a deal for Sesko.

A report from Sky Germany claims Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has had a ‘secret meeting’ with RB Leipzig chief Marcel Schafer in London, with the talented striker ‘expected to cost almost £70m’.

It is noted that he has a ‘variable release clause’ which is impacted by appearances and goals, with his performances in 2024/25 seeing his price rise ‘as high as £69m’.

The report adds:

‘The pair are said to have discussed payment terms and structures over a potential deal for the Slovenia striker. ‘Sesko is keen to move to a club that can compete for the Champions League and domestic title.’

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that the Gunners will sign a “world-class striker” to follow Martin Zubimendi in moving to the Emirates.

“We have heard from Mikel Arteta that when Arsenal come calling, players most often say yes. They find it difficult to turn them down,” Solhekol said.

“I’m sure [Martin Zubimendi] has been very impressed by what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal.

“Arsenal are pressing ahead with completing a deal. He will become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

“Not the last. Arsenal will sign a striker this summer. I think they will sign a world-class striker, like Victor Gyokeres from Sporting or Benajmin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

“It will be Zubimendi and a striker, as well as other players. Next season, he [Arteta] wants to win the the title. He has been putting pressure on the board.

“They will be active in the window.”