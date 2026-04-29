Clarence Seedorf has explained why Arsenal should be considered favourites to win the Champions League after Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 5-4 on Tuesday night.

PSG and Bayern Munich were involved in an incredible game that saw the French side look out of sight at 5-2 before goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz gave them big hope for the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Despite it being a thrilling spectacle for the neutral, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney reckons both PSG and Bayern Munich should be disappointed by their defensive displays on Tuesday evening.

Rooney said on Prime Video: “I think Luis Enrique is a top coach so when they had the advantage at 5-2, I think then he should have said, ‘right, let’s shut up shop, let’s get behind the ball, make it hard, see the tie out’, potentially that would’ve got them to the final but they didn’t, they went for more goals.

“Vincent Kompany has got a very attack-minded team, and I think you could clearly see they haven’t worked that much on defending because some of the goals we’ve seen are schoolboy goals.

“At this level, we’ve seen some brilliant but immature defending, which is crazy.

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“I’d love to play in a game like that but I used to pride myself on defending so I think I would’ve been upset that we conceded that many goals.

“I think overall going into the game next week, I’d be much happier being Bayern Munich. To leave here with only a goal [behind], knowing that you can score goals against PSG, you can tighten it up a little bit, I think the advantage is with them [Bayern].”

Could Arsenal’s defence make them the favourites?

Arsenal play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and Seedorf reckons that the Gunners should be considered favourites for the competition due to their defensive capabilities.

Seedorf said: “Ask the goalkeepers if they’re happy. They are not happy, a clean sheet was always sacred for goalkeepers.

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“We have seen a team like Arsenal making that difference this year, having so many clean sheets and coming all the way.

“So if I had to point out one team now, that would be capable to actually bring it home because of that capacity, actually it’s Arsenal.”

Rooney added later: “I don’t see how, if you’re a player or a coach, no matter if you’ve won the game, you go into that game having conceded four or five goals and be happy. I think there’s got to be questions asked.”

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