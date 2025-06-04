Arsenal have decided to sell a forward who was signed by current manager Mikel Arteta, as he’s to return to his home country permanently, per a report.

Arteta has signed more than 30 players for Arsenal, some more successful than others. Declan Rice would surely be up at the top, while the likes of Pablo Mari would be closer to the bottom.

Another player who will go down as a less than successful signing is Brazilian winger Marquinhos. Signed back in 2022 as a youngster, the winger played just six games for Arsenal’s senior side, scoring once and assisting once.

All his football came in 2022-23, before he was also loaned to Norwich. Marquinhos was then loaned to Nantes, then back to Brazil, with Fluminense, and now Cruzeiro.

His move to the second-placed Brazilian Serie A side was due to be on a season-long loan, ending in December, after Marquinhos joined them in January 2025.

However, the deal included an option for Cruzeiro to buy him for approximately £2.5million, and The Standard reports they will use that option, ending Marquinhos’ time with Arsenal.

Arteta will lose one winger from his squad, though not of much consequence, and the report states he ‘wants a new wide player’.

Arsenal have been linked with Nico Williams of late, though the pursuit might be complicated, as it’s been suggested he could choose to pen a new deal with Athletic Club.

The Gunners have also shown interest in Bryan Mbeumo, though it’s been revealed he would rather head to Manchester United, with the Red Devils to open talks with Brentford for him.

Currently, it is not clear which winger Arsenal will look to pursue the hardest, while their priority seems to be on the central attacking position, with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko both featuring high on the club’s list.

It’s currently not clear which of those options Arteta would prefer to sign, with reports suggesting both remain on the radar.

In any case, there are changes being made at the Emirates, with players heading in both directions, and Marquinhos’ exit will not be the last move at the club this summer.

