Premier League giants Arsenal have been backed to “cash in” on three players “not in” head coach Mikel Arteta’s “plans” in the coming months.

The Gunners are under pressure to pick up positive results in the coming weeks as they are winless in four Premier League games. This places them 11th in the form table.

Several Arsenal stars are underperforming and need to step up if they are to close the gap on table-toppers Liverpool, who are nine points clear of Mikel Arteta‘s side.

Arteta will likely be looking to tinker with his squad in the upcoming transfer windows. In an interview with Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown claims Arsenal are ‘ready to sell’ Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney.

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” Brown told Football Insider.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are.”

“We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money.

“If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

“Sometimes the way it works is you’ve got to let some fringe players leave, raise a bit of money from them, and then refresh the squad with new backup options.

“It seems counterproductive, but it helps to keep the squad fresh and provide new options. Especially if you don’t think they’re good enough to play a role any more, or if you’ve got better options in their positions. So first are foremost, these are the players I expect they’ll cash in on.“

Martin Odegaard’s recent injury seriously hampered Arsenal and Gunners expert Charles Watts thinks Lyon star Rayan Cherki – who is a target of Liverpool – would be a suitable replacement for the talented midfielder.

“Lyon’s plight is a sad one. Obviously, there is an Arsenal connection there with Alexandre Lacazette and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, so you hope they come through it.” Watts said.

“Should the worst happen and they do get punished with relegation then you would imagine some of their best players would come onto the market, with Rayan Cherki at the top of that list.

“I’ve not been told of any Arsenal interest when it comes to Cherki, but you would think that top clubs across Europe would be open to him as a market opportunity should it arise.

“He fits the type of profile Arsenal like to go for when it comes to new signings and there is a need to add another playmaker to the squad, as has been highlighted by Martin Odegaard’s absence.

“So it might be one to keep an eye on. Although the rumours are right now that Liverpool could be the club to watch when it comes to Cherki.”