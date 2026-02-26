Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has warned his ex-club against sacking head coach Mikel Arteta if they fail to win the Premier League this season.

The 2025/26 campaign will likely prove to be a defining season for Arteta and Arsenal as they really need to end their prolonged trophy drought this term.

There really is no remaining excuse for Arsenal as they arguably have the best squad in the Premier League and Europe after spending a further £250m on signings in last summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners have shown clear signs of nerves in recent weeks, but they are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, having played one more game than Man City. They have also reached the Carabao Cup final, while they remain in contention for the Champions League and FA Cup.

It has been suggested that Arteta will be at risk of losing his job if Arsenal do not win the Premier League and/or Champions League, but Parlour has warned them against copying Man Utd and Chelsea.

“If they don’t win the title, of course Mikel Arteta is going to be under a lot of pressure,” Parlour told BetMGM.

“They’ve got a golden chance to win a first title since 2004, but I look around at the current crop of managers and is there anyone that would do a better job?

“If they replace him and the following season starts badly and then everyone will question why they sacked him. Then do they change the manager again and suddenly you’ve got a Chelsea or Manchester United situation?

“I look at those two clubs, absolutely massive clubs in their own right, and for years now they’ve struggled to get the right man through the door who can get them challenging for titles and trophies again.

“Arteta has got a great squad of players now and the board trusts him, but at the end of the day football is about winning. You don’t get a prize for coming second.”

Parlour has also backed Arsenal’s board to “agree” with his stance on Arteta’s future.

“I remember Arsene Wenger would throw his medal in the bin if we came second – he did in one time against Liverpool in the Cup and it really resonated with me,” Parlour added.

“People might remember the game but they don’t remember who came second and in all honesty, you might as well get knocked out in the first round. Second isn’t good enough for clubs like Arsenal, particularly in the position they find themselves in.

“There’s no doubt that if they don’t win the Premier League title or the Champions League there will be huge pressure on him –but I don’t think they’ll sack him even if they don’t win either of those two trophies.

“If that does happen, I expect the board will look around and take the view that Mikel is still the best man for the job. I don’t see a better candidate at the moment and I think the Arsenal hierarchy will agree.”

