According to reports, two key factors are behind Chelsea’s decision to offload Noni Madueke as he closes in on a move to rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with several wingers in recent months as they were always likely to strengthen in this department during this summer’s transfer window.

Last season, Arsenal became overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, while Gabriel Martinelli underperformed on the left.

Saka was comfortably Arsenal’s best attacker during the 2024/25 campaign and he was sorely missed while he was injured, with his absence proving that they need to overhaul their forward department.

Officially, Arsenal are yet to do this as Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard are their first three seasons, but they are closing in on Chelsea winger Madueke.

On Friday, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that the England international has been ‘granted permission’ to ‘travel for his Arsenal medical.

Ornstien said:

‘The England international, 23, will not train with Chelsea in the United States on Friday and instead travel back to the UK. ‘An agreement has been reached on an initial fee of £48.5million ($65.5m) deal while personal terms were previously agreed on a five-year contract.’

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has since confirmed that the winger is set to complete a move to Arsenal.

He revealed: “Noni is in contact with the new club. I guess he is going to be [announced] in the next hours.

“I said in the one of the last press conferences, if players want to leave then it is difficult for the club and the manager.

“Noni decided to leave, nobody told Noni he had to leave. If he is happy, we are happy.”

Madueke shone in flashes for Chelsea during the 2024/25 campaign, but he was in and out of the team during the run-in as Maresca oftne preferred other wingers.

A couple of reports have since revealed a couple of factors behind Chelsea’s decision to offload Madueke, with The Daily Mail pointing out that his performances in training sparked ‘doubts’.

‘There had also been doubts over the player’s discipline, having been twice left out by Chelsea, one of which came over a reported poor training performance.’

The Guardian, meanwhile, have claimed that key figures at Chelsea have been left unimpressed by his lack of development since joining the club for an initial fee of around £28.5m in January 2023.